VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Current Capital hits its 6-year milestone today! The targeted impact VC firm which closed its Fund ll earlier this year, focuses on early-stage investments in companies within the sustainable food and food tech industries.

The Future is Clear. Clear Current Capital. (PRNewswire)

Clear Current Capital Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Milestone to Expand Global Reach and Impact.

Fund ll continues CCC's mission of catalyzing sustainable change in the food system by backing world-class founders and helping to build companies that create solutions around food sustainability, animal welfare, health, and climate impact.

Curt Albright, Managing Member of CCC, brings over 30 years of senior-level finance experience in balance sheet management, risk assessment, and early-stage investing. Albright founded CCC in 2017 to focus on making investments that reflected his passions and values, and providing investors with market access to returns and impact in the sustainable food arena.

"We are fortunate to work with outstanding LPs who understand the urgency needed to support the food system right now," says Albright. "Many of our LPs in this fund have been with us since Fund I, and we are excited to welcome new LPs on board with our second fund, as well."

Fund ll has already made great strides in investing in nine companies across North America, Europe, and APAC. The Fund will look to create a portfolio of ~20 sustainable food companies in total.

"It is important now, more than ever, to fund solutions to key challenges facing the shift to a sustainable food system on a global scale," says CCC's Principal Steve Molino, who leads diligence and new investment efforts. "Fund II has already backed some incredible founders, and we are excited to continue partnering with entrepreneurs addressing pain points and opportunities in the space."

On this anniversary, CCC is driven and energized about the future. "What sets us apart is our focus, experience, and culture. We've cultivated a phenomenal community of LPs and companies over six years. As we celebrate our six-year milestone, we are looking ahead to support more companies that can deliver innovation, solutions, and returns," says Principal Kim Flores.

About Clear Current Capital:

Clear Current Capital is a targeted impact venture capital fund investing in early-stage plant-based food, cell-cultured meat companies, and food tech.

For further information about Clear Current Capital, please visit www.clearcurrentcapital.com.

Media Contact

Curt Albright

Curta@clearcurrentcapital.com

704-363-9140

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clear Current Capital