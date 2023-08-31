RhythmScience Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmScience, a leader in cardiac data management and services, today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB). Comprised of renowned experts across heart failure and rhythm management, the MAB will provide invaluable clinical guidance and strategic insights to further advance RhythmScience's mission of transforming chronic cardiac condition management.

"We selected MAB members across a range of cardiology expertise, and we are excited to work with this esteemed group." said Shawn Kumar, CEO of RhythmScience. "Their insights will be instrumental in our pursuit of leveraging cardiac data to empower clinicians and improve outcomes for patients with chronic cardiac conditions. With their collective knowledge and expertise, we are confident in our ability to positively impact the future of cardiac care."

Members of the Medical Advisory Board include:

Dr. Arvind Bhimaraj, MD, MPH, FACC, FHFSA , Heart Failure Cardiologist and Director, Heart Failure Disease Management Service at Houston Methodist Hospital System

Dr. Ali Valika , MD, FACC Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist at University of Illinois and Advocate Aurora Health

Dr Matthew Ostrom , MD , Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Torrance Memorial, a Cedars-Sinai Affiliate, COR Healthcare and Lundquist Lurie Cardiovascular Institute

Dr. Gaurav A. Upadhyay , MD, FACC, FHRS , Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Center for Arrhythmia Care, Heart and Vascular Institute, The University of Chicago Medicine

Dr. Rajesh Venkataraman MD, FHRS, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology & Cardiovascular Surgery Associates

The Medical Advisory Board will work closely with RhythmScience's interdisciplinary teams to guide the company's strategic direction, provide clinical insights, and ensure the highest standards of patient-centric cardiac care. By leveraging their extensive expertise and deep understanding of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals, RhythmScience aims to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner as the leading cardiac data platform.

About RhythmScience Inc.

At RhythmScience, we are dedicated to revolutionizing cardiac care by empowering clinicians and doctors with the tools they need to harness the power of cardiac data and improve patient care. We understand that physicians and their clinical teams often face challenges in accessing and utilizing cutting-edge devices and the valuable data they provide. As a result, many patients who could greatly benefit from these advancements are left without the opportunity to do so. Our innovative technology and comprehensive services are designed to bridge this gap, equipping healthcare professionals with advanced tools for data-driven management of cardiac conditions. For additional information visit: rhythm360.io .

