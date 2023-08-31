NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine-learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it has been named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards. The Digiday Technology Awards honor companies that are modernizing media and marketing.

AdTheorent Named Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform in 2023 Digiday Technology Awards (PRNewswire)

AdTheorent is a digital media platform with transformational privacy-forward methods to execute high-performing programmatic digital advertising campaigns for brand and agency customers. Rather than focusing on targeting user IDs, AdTheorent uses advanced data science and machine learning to score ad impressions based on the statistical likelihood that serving ads on such impressions will yield desired campaign business goals. AdTheorent builds custom machine learning models for each campaign goal and deploys them to the platform for automated execution and optimization. In addition, AdTheorent's groundbreaking algorithm-based and ID-independent audience targeting solution has re-conceptualized what a targetable digital audience can be, leveraging advanced algorithms – not user IDs – to focus campaign delivery within each advertiser's desired target audience while driving performance. AdTheorent's privacy-forward approach to digital advertising and its ability to drive superior performance for advertisers sets the company apart from others in the industry.

"AdTheorent's media-buying platform is premised on advanced data science and machine learning solutions, and the result for advertisers is better performance – measured by return on ad spend – as compared to other programmatic platforms," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "We are honored to win the Digiday Technology Award for 'Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform' and thank the judges for this recognition."

The 2023 Digiday Technology Awards recognize companies that are exploring new technologies and adapting to meet the needs of the digital media industry. Digiday's panel of industry-leading judges evaluated hundreds of entries to identify the companies or campaigns that clearly demonstrate success based on the following criteria: Innovation, Creativity, Consumer Value, Results and Overall. Digiday's awards programs are some of the most influential in the industry.

For more information about AdTheorent's approach, click here.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

(PRNewsfoto/AdTheorent, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdTheorent