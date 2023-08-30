Monport Laser 2023 Back to School Sale Starts Today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The application of engraving products in the education industry has gained significant momentum in recent years. Schools and universities are realizing the immense benefits of incorporating laser engraving technology into their curriculum. Monport's laser engraving machines have found their way into various educational subjects, including woodworking, industrial arts, fashion courses, technology classes, design photography courses, and more. Laser engraving not only enhances the learning experience but also promotes critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity among students.

Monport Laser has announced a back-to-school marketing campaign aimed at supporting small educational institutions, offering a special price reduction on the Monport 40w Lightburn-ready laser engraver as part of the promotion. The company emphasizes that the Monport k40 laser is designed with accessibility, education, and creativity in mind, allowing students to explore new skills and ideas. Through this campaign, schools can benefit from discounts and a "Turntable Fun Activity" that promotes unique designs and opens up future entrepreneurial and fundraising opportunities.

Advantages of the Monport 40w Lightburn-ready Laser Engraver

The Monport 40w Lightburn-ready laser engraver is specifically designed with a low budget in mind, providing small educational institutions the opportunity to explore the unlimited possibilities of laser engraving. This powerful educational tool brings numerous advantages to classrooms, allowing students to unleash their creativity and develop new skills.

The Monport 40w laser engraver is capable of engraving and cutting a wide range of materials, such as wood, plastic, leather, and more. This versatility allows for endless applications in various courses and subjects. The Lightburn software integration ensures seamless and user-friendly operation, enabling both teachers and students to easily control and personalize their engraving projects. The applications for the Monport 40W desktop laser engraver are endless. In the education sector, students can design and create personalized nameplates, bookmarks, and keychains for themselves and their classmates. They can also bring their artistic creations to life by engraving intricate designs on wood, acrylic, or even fabric for an extra touch of uniqueness.

In addition to its ease of use, the Monport 40W desktop laser cutter prioritizes safety features to create a secure learning environment. The machine also comes with excellent customer support and technical assistance, ensuring educational institutions receive the necessary guidance and assistance to make the most of their investment.

Back-to-School Promotion: Exciting Discounts and Activities

Monport's back-to-school marketing campaign presents an exciting opportunity for participants, featuring the captivating "Big Turntable" giveaway. By simply providing their email addresses, participants not only get a chance to win a free 40W machine but also have the opportunity to receive valuable coupons worth $50 or $100.

Furthermore, Monport is offering exclusive discounts on their 40W machine series. The highly sought-after 40W ALL-IN package, which includes a chiller, air purifier, and Lightburn Gcode, can now be purchased at a discounted rate of 25%. This complete and comprehensive package equips educational institutions with everything they need to kickstart their laser engraving ventures. Additionally, Monport has extended the 25% discount to include the essential CW3000 chiller bundle, enhancing the overall value and affordability of their offerings

For More 25% Off 40W Series Bundles on Monport Laser Website

About Monport Laser:

Monport Laser is a leading manufacturer of high-quality laser engraving machines. The company has been in operation for several years and has gained a reputation for delivering innovative and durable products at affordable prices. Monport Laser's commitment to exceptional customer service, product quality, and user-friendliness makes it an ideal partner for businesses looking to leverage the power of laser engraving technology to grow their business.

