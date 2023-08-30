First-on-Podium Data from 20 Vascular and Venous Clinical Trials to Be Presented at The VEINS and VIVA 2023

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading physicians and researchers will present results from 20 clinical trials from Monday, October 30, to Wednesday, November 1, at the annual VIVA and The VEINS conferences at Wynn Las Vegas.

VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) is a vascular education symposium that emphasizes innovation and multidisciplinary learning. The 2023 conference will mark VIVA's 21st anniversary as a premier educational event for peripheral vascular disease specialists.

The VEINS (Venous Endovascular INterventional Strategies) is a comprehensive symposium focused on the diagnosis, intervention, and management of venous disorders.

VIVA and The VEINS bring together an international, multispecialty faculty to provide a comprehensive learning experience featuring dynamic presentations and live cases, hands-on workshops, and in-depth expert discussion and debate. The conferences attract an audience of interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and endovascular medicine specialists.

Clinical trial results to be released (in presentation order):

The VEINS

1-Year Clinical Outcomes of Deep Vein Thrombosis Patients Treated With Mechanical Thrombectomy: Analysis of the CLOUT Registry

David J. Dexter, MD

Venous Stent for the Iliofemoral Vein Investigational Clinical Trial Using the DUO Venous Stent System: The VIVID Trial

Mahmood Razavi, MD

First-in-Human: Safety and Performance of the Akura Medical Thrombectomy System in Treating Venous Thromboembolism

Jay Mathews, MD, MS

Local Anti-Inflammation to Augment Deep Vein Thrombosis Intervention: 6-Month Results From the Open-Label Phase of the DEXTERITY-AFP Trial

David J. Dexter, MD

VIVA

12-Month Results From the PROMISE II U.S. Pivotal Trial of the LimFlow System

Daniel Clair, MD

Wearable, Non-Invasive Therapeutic Ultrasound to Increase Perfusion in Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia: An Early Feasibility Study

Mahmood Razavi, MD

1-Year Results of the DEEPER OUS Trial: The Bare Temporary Spur Stent System in Combination With a Paclitaxel-Coated Balloon

Thomas Zeller, MD

IN.PACT AV Access Trial Thrombosis Predictors

Robert Lookstein, MD, MHCDL

5-Year Outcomes of the Gore® Viabahn® Endoprosthesis for the Treatment of Complex Femoropopliteal Lesions in a Japanese Population

Osamu Iida, MD

Wound Assessment and Outcomes in the LIFE-BTK Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating the Esprit BTK™ Drug-Eluting Resorbable Scaffold

Raghu Kolluri, MD, MS

RESOLV FIH 6-Month Results by Rutherford Classification

Eric A. Secemsky, MD, MSc

Directional vs Orbital Atherectomy of Femoropopliteal Artery Lesions: Revascularization and Restenosis Rates at 24 Months

Anvar Babaev, MD, PhD

A Multicenter Trial Evaluation of the Neuroguard Carotid Artery Stent System With Integrated Embolic Protection: 30-Day Outcomes of PERFORMANCE II

William A. Gray, MD

Final Data From the SAFE-DCB U.S. Real-World Multicenter Registry

Nicolas Shammas, MD

30-Day Results From the C-Guardians Pivotal Trial of the CGuard™ Carotid Stent System

D. Christopher Metzger, MD

Stellarex Vascular E-Registry (SAVER) Gender Subgroup Analysis

Marianne Brodmann, MD

Clinical Outcomes of Sirolimus-Coated Balloons Compared With Standard Balloon Angioplasty for Patients With Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia

Edward Choke, MBBS, PhD

Acute Clinical and 90-Day Functional Outcomes in Pulmonary Embolism Patients Treated With Computer-Aided Thrombectomy: Interim Analysis of the STRIKE-PE Study

Ido Weinberg, MD

Compelling 36-Month Outcomes for the BioMimics 3D Stent in TASC-D Lesions: A Subgroup Analysis of the MIMICS-3D EU Registry

Robert E. Beasley, MD

Safety and Performance of Percutaneous Transmural Femoropopliteal Bypass With the DETOUR System: Pooled Analysis of DETOUR1 and DETOUR2 Studies

Sean P. Lyden, MD

About the VIVA Foundation

The VIVA Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of vascular medicine and intervention through education and research, strives to be the premier educator in the field. Our team of specialists in vascular medicine, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and vascular surgery is driven by the passion to advance the field and improve patient outcomes. Educational events presented by the VIVA Foundation have a distinct spirit of collegiality attained by synergizing collective talents to promote awareness and innovative therapeutic options for vascular disease worldwide.

