VSBLTY TO LAUNCH NEW VIDEO-CAPABLE FULL-LENGTH COOLER DOORS

VSBLTY Projecting $15,000,000 plus in Cooler Panel Sales Over Next 30 Months

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, is pleased to announce the next generation of cooler doors featuring 'edgeless' video doors. This new version builds off the success of previous versions utilizing the latest AI-driven technology to deliver targeted, brand and customer specific advertisements to significantly improve product sales. The Company is also able to retrofit existing coolers with the new display panel offering a cost-effective solution for customers.

The advanced technology allows the new doors to display video over the entire surface and range from fully transparent to opaque. This now allows customers to see what products are on all shelves, a feature that was unavailable in previous technologies on the market. Content can be toggled back and forth between full color, video mode and transparent mode. The new doors have enhanced lighting for increased product visibility. Statistical data compiled by the largest soft drink manufacturers demonstrated over a 150% increase in sales when deploying this technology.

"This functionality is in great demand by all leading global beverage brands as well as other major CPG groups such as ice cream, yogurt, and other refrigerated and frozen products," stated VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. "The ROI for the brands and retailers is enormous. Brands and retailers have experienced sales lifts year-over-year on products sold in coolers that are running video. Retailers earn additional high margin advertisment revenue along with increased product sales. We believe the cooler screen as an advertising medium is most compelling due to its large format and dominant ability to engage in real time, providing customized content, targeted to the customer standing in front of the unit"

VSBLTY's industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ technology drives the new cooler doors. VSBLTY supplies retailers and brands a full, analytics package based on anonymous computer vision data detailing store traffic, dwell times and shopper analytics including age and gender.

VSBLTY generates multiple revenue streams when a new visual cooler door is installed. Gross revenue margins on the hardware is between 25% and 30%. The Company retains between 10% and 20% of generated advertisement revenues and up to an 80% margin on the SaaS component of the technology deployed.

VSBLTY's partnership with Imbera, https://www.imberacooling.com the world's premier manufacturer of coolers strategically positions the company in the the retail digital display market (Store as a Medium) that is projected to be worth $32 billion and growing at an 8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025 as reported by Grand View Research.

