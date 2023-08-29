German Marathon Champion Hendrik Pfeiffer Joins Forces with Amazfit for Fall Marathon Season

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with renowned German marathon runner, Hendrik Pfeiffer, as he gears up for an exciting fall marathon season. Pfeiffer, known for his remarkable achievements in the world of long-distance running, will be sporting the Amazfit Cheetah Pro running watch as he takes on the prestigious Berlin Marathon and the New York City Marathon.

With an impressive track record that includes being the European Silver Medalist, National Marathon Champion, and a top finish in the Boston Marathon, Pfeiffer is recognized as one of Germany's most talented athletes in the sport. His personal bests of 1:02:05 in the half marathon and 2:10:18 in the marathon demonstrate his exceptional dedication and skill. Notably, Pfeiffer's participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo stands as one of his biggest achievements to date.

Pfeiffer expressed his excitement about partnering with Amazfit: "I am very delighted to team up with Amazfit for my fall Marathon season. The products are ideal for professional runners and impress with the highest quality. In particular, the new Amazfit Cheetah Pro running watch is ideally tailored to the needs of a pro runner in both training and competition, and was developed in close cooperation with top athletes. The exceptionally precise GPS technology combined with the very light weight of the watch makes the Amazfit Cheetah Pro the ideal companion for competitions, where it is often a matter of a few seconds."

In addition to showcasing the performance capabilities of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro, Pfeiffer will meet and greet with the entire Team Amazfit ahead of the Berlin Marathon on September 24th, 2023. This special event will provide fans and running enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to interact with Pfeiffer, gain insights into his training regimen, and learn about his experiences as a professional athlete.

Amazfit invites the running community to join them in supporting Hendrik Pfeiffer as he embarks on his fall marathon journey with the Amazfit Cheetah Pro. Stay tuned for updates on Pfeiffer's race schedules and exciting developments throughout the season.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro and Amazfit Cheetah (Round) are now available at Amazfit stores, Amazon and AliExpress. The Amazfit Cheetah (Square) will be available soon.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is priced starting from $299.99 USD, while the Amazfit Cheetah (Round) is priced starting from $229.99 USD. Prices may vary depending on location.

