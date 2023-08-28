Ordos: turning a desert land green

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A release by China Daily: Ordos, a city in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, is one of China's most vulnerable areas for severe desertification and soil erosion. The Kubuqi Desert and part of the Mu Us Sandy Land semiarid desert area account for about 53 percent of the city's total area. Through implementing important ecological projects, it has worked miracles, turning part of the Kubuqi Desert green.

This video showcases the city's desertification prevention and control efforts and achievements. It hosted the ninth Kubuqi International Desert Forum on Aug 25-27, hoping to make new contributions to addressing desertification and exploring innovative solutions to promoting global environmental sustainability.

