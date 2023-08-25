Advertise With Us
BEST Vietnam Partners with Techcombank to Boost Cashless Payments Through Dynamic QR Code

Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Vietnam under BEST Inc., a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced a cooperation with Techcombank to enhance cashless payments through QR code scanning.

logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)
Customers when receiving packages delivered by BEST Express, can now scan dynamic QR code to make cashless payments. This intelligent payment method is implemented through the Virtual Account solution developed by Techcombank.

The solution was awarded as "Best Collection Management solution via Virtual Account Southeast Asia" by The Asian Banker, and as the "Best Cash Management and Transaction Bank in Vietnam" by The Asian Banker.

Mr. Devin Fan, Deputy General Director of BEST Vietnam stated that the expansion of cashless payments aligns with the trend of smart payments in the 4.0 era and BEST Vietnam's project of promoting cashless payment, "it will help reduce more risks associated with cash handling for us and provide customers with a seamless service experience."

Mr. Phan Thanh Son, Deputy General Director of Techcombank and Director of Global Transaction Service Division said: "In the future, both parties will collaborate more extensively on liquidity management and cash flow solutions to maximize benefits for BEST Vietnam and its partners."

Earlier this year, BEST Vietnam has cooperated with VNPAY, a local e-wallet app, to promote cashless payment among its customers.

SOURCE BEST Inc.

