NuWave Talent's Rebrand Connects Purpose-Driven Talent with Impact Organizations Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuWave Talent , a New York-based talent acquisition agency, has launched an updated brand and website that speaks to purpose-driven talent and impact-oriented organizations. The rebrand includes an inviting logo and website that reflect NuWave's fundamental goal to unite changemakers.

"We knew there was a movement starting where people were...seeking a greater sense of purpose at work." - Greg Kunsman

Putting Talent First and Powering Impact

Founded in 2019, NuWave has the advantage of being a purpose-driven startup with industry-veterans in leadership. After spending much of their careers recruiting for the advertising industry, co-founders Greg Kunsman and Tasheyia Thomas-Gardon have shifted their focus to supporting talent in finding their true purpose and connecting organizations with talent who share their core values.

Kunsman, CEO, reflects on the company's beginnings, "We knew there was a movement starting where people were realigning with their personal values and seeking a greater sense of purpose at work. We were compelled to form NuWave Talent to help people align with their true purpose and connect with opportunities to utilize their talents for the greater good of humanity."

Rebranding for Purpose and Connection

NuWave's rebrand uses voice and visuals to convey their progressive values and to humanize the digital aspect of their talent acquisition process. NuWave's commitment to powering change in Human Rights, Climate, Education, and Conscious Consumption is reflected in the brand's use of warm tones and diverse imagery.

Their updated logo features an inclusive circle that ecompasses NuWave, with an emphasis on being an advocate for "U." The elements of the logo together give the illusion of a key, implying that a partnership with NuWave is the key to success.

Finally, the new website reflects the unique customer journeys NuWave provides for both talent and employers. The brand language uses a similar combination of affirming and activating copy. NuWave's website also proudly showcases their support for diverse talent from underrepresented groups.

About NuWave

NuWave Talent is an impact-oriented Talent Acquisition agency that helps organizations achieve their Sustainable Development Goals by connecting them with purpose driven talent who are passionate about their mission. They take a talent first approach by helping talent connect with their purpose and find opportunities that align with their values. NuWave also offers retention support and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) partnerships.

Find NuWave on their website and LinkedIn

View original content:

SOURCE NuWave Talent