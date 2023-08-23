FYR DIAGNOSTICS WELCOMES DR. NIALL LENNON AND DR. RYAN WALTERS TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

MISSOULA, Mont., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FYR Diagnostics, an emerging company developing liquid biopsy technologies for the diagnosis of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to welcome Dr. Niall Lennon and Dr. Ryan Walters to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Renowned for his pivotal contributions in the fields of genomics and diagnostics, Dr. Lennon will offer valuable insights into FYR Dx's innovative use of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) in clinical diagnostics. Dr. Lennon's influential work in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies has helped significantly advance precision medicine research, making his addition vital to FYR Dx's transformative approach to liquid biopsies. Dr. Lennon is currently the Senior Director of Translational Genomics at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the Board of Managers of CRSP, Broad's clinical testing laboratory, and is an Associate Director of the Gerstner Center for Cancer Diagnostics.

Commenting on his appointment to FYR's SAB, Dr. Lennon stated, "I am delighted to be joining FYR's SAB. The field of liquid biopsy is filled with untapped potential and I am excited to help the FYR Diagnostics team leverage their unique capabilities to advance the application and utility of EV-based testing for clinical and translational purposes."

Dr. Ryan Walters, whose accomplished career spans over eight years in the development of NGS assays for various research and diagnostic purposes, will further enhance FYR Dx's capabilities. As a visionary leader, he has seamlessly transitioned ideas from the lab bench to market, impacting the lives of many through customer-centric innovation. Dr. Walters brings an invaluable combination of leadership experience and a successful track record in product development, specifically in the creation of personalized cancer monitoring platforms and clinical trial assays.

Upon joining the team, Dr. Walters shared, "The alignment between FYR Dx's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for liquid biopsies and my own professional experiences is exciting. I look forward to applying my knowledge and leadership skills to helping create a new era of diagnostic solutions."

Speaking to the newest additions to the team, Dr. Chris Booth, CEO of FYR Diagnostics, stated, "We are excited to welcome Dr. Lennon and Dr. Walters to our SAB. Their collective expertise and shared commitment to advancing diagnostic technologies perfectly aligns with our mission at FYR Diagnostics. We anticipate their insights will be pivotal in our ongoing efforts to fully realize the diagnostic potential of EVs and further the development of the next generation of liquid biopsies."

The integration of these distinguished professionals into the SAB further underscores FYR Dx's commitment to leverage the power of EVs in diagnostics. This marks an exciting step in the company's ongoing journey to transfer novel scientific discoveries from bench to bedside.

FYR Diagnostics transforms healthcare by developing diagnostic solutions that utilize novel insights on disease to innovate the next generation of liquid biopsies. Leveraging the unique potential of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) and other novel biomarkers, FYR Dx stands at the forefront of bridging the gaps between healthcare, patients, and disease.

