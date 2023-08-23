commercetools Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce for Fourth Year in a Row

Recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

MUNICH, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the global leader in composable commerce, today announced it has again been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been recognized.

Industry leaders including Audi, Sephora, Danone, NBCUniversal, and Ulta Beauty have adopted commercetools Composable Commerce to not only achieve the higher flexibility and faster speed to market customers require today, but also unlimited scalability and higher efficiency at significantly lower total costs. commercetools enables businesses, including large enterprises, to provide the modern customer experiences needed to be successful in today's market.

"At commercetools, our mission is to power the evolution of commerce innovation. Throughout the years, we've worked to develop and deliver the world's leading composable commerce platform so brands can create competitive advantage, achieve measurable success and build long-term business value," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-founder and CEO of commercetools. "We believe this recognition from Gartner is a testament to the impact our best-in-class platform has in driving revenue growth and opportunities for many of the world's most notable and influential brands."

This acknowledgment comes during a year of strategic growth for commercetools. This year, the company became one of the first 200 private SaaS companies to achieve $100M in annual recurring revenue, expanded the availability of commercetools Composable Commerce to mainland China, hired its first chief people officer, and launched two new products: commercetools Checkout and commercetools Frontend .

To learn more about the recognition, please visit the commercetools Analyst Report Access Center to download a copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

About commercetools

commercetools founded the headless commerce concept, and is the industry-leading composable commerce platform enabling brands to adapt and lead evolutions in digital commerce. commercetools provides its customers with the agility and tools needed to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge online and offline channels, take advantage of new markets, drive new and higher revenue-generating opportunities, and future-proof their eCommerce business –– without incurring technical and operational risks.

Today, commercetools is trusted by some of the world's most iconic brands including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group and many more. To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

