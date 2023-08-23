ACE PICKLEBALL CLUB, STATE-OF-THE-ART PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE COMPANY, EXPANDS WITH 50 NEW LOCATIONS PLANNED ACROSS THE US

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Pickleball Club , operator of state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facilities, has just announced further expansion plans with over 50 franchises sold throughout the United States including: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Pickleball has been named America's fastest growing sport and Ace Pickleball Club, which launched franchising in February 2023, is now the fastest growing pickleball franchise in the world. Ace Pickleball Club serves to grow the sport of pickleball by inspiring new players and providing enthusiasts of all skill levels access to a welcoming community, optimal playing conditions and opportunities for growth.

Pickleball, a sport that has witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity in recent years, combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, creating a unique and engaging experience for players of all ages and skill levels. According to the SFIA, demand for pickleball courts is going to require $900M in construction and over 25,000 new courts. Ace Pickleball Club is primed to help satisfy that demand by taking over flex and retail big box spaces across the country to provide indoor courts for year round play in optimal playing conditions

Ace Pickleball Club makes pickleball accessible to all through its streamlined membership pricing model, readily available premium courts, and numerous opportunities to learn, compete and socialize. Ace Pickleball Club hosts an active schedule of clinics, leagues, camps and tournaments and offers free 'Pickleball 101 Clinics' which teach the fundamentals of the game to anyone willing to learn.

The newly announced Ace Pickleball Club locations will be in:

Albany, NY

Detroit / Ann Arbor, MI

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

Fort Wayne, IN (Opening Winter 2023)

Harrisburg, PA

Jacksonville, FL

Orange County, CA

Orlando, FL

Palm Beach, FL

Phoenix, AZ

Voorhees , NJ

Founder and CEO Jay Diederich and Co-Founder and President Joe Sexton of Ace Pickleball Club, previously of Sky Zone and CircusTrix, came together to collaborate with their all-star team to create another national franchise, including Brianne Carter, Chief Operations Officer, Diego Pacheco, Chief Growth Officer, and Vincent Barrios, Chief Development Officer.

"Our goal is to make pickleball accessible to everyone, from beginners looking to try something new to experienced players seeking top-notch facilities. We've carefully selected our new locations to ensure that we can cater to the diverse needs of pickleball enthusiasts nationwide," says Brianne Carter, COO of Ace Pickleball Club.

As Ace Pickleball Club sets its sights on the future, the organization remains committed to upholding the values that have driven its success: a passion for pickleball, a dedication to fostering a strong sense of community and teamwork, and a commitment to providing an exceptional player experience.

Ace Pickleball Club anticipates opening a minimum of 5 new clubs by the end of 2023 and 40+ new clubs by the end of 2024.

For more on Ace Pickleball Club, please visit: AcePickleballClub.com . Follow along on Instagram at @acepickleballclub .

