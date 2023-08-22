Global Guardian Announces Integration with Concur Travel

Global Guardian is Now Available in the SAP® Concur® App Center Delivering Corporate Risk and Enterprise Security Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Guardian, the leading international duty of care firm for Fortune 1000 companies, high-net-worth individuals, and world-renowned organizations, today launched an integration with Concur Travel. This feature will offer enterprises a seamless way to fulfill their duty of care needs through a comprehensive suite of travel, medical, and security-related solutions.

"International travel is becoming more challenging than ever for businesses and their employees; our partnership with SAP Concur offers end-to-end duty of care so that companies and executives can easily manage and protect travelers," said Dale Buckner, CEO of Global Guardian. "Through this integration, Global Guardian and SAP Concur clients will gain a new level of efficiency when it comes to travel management, ensuring streamlined operations, improved traveler experiences, and access to real-time support and communication."

Global Guardian offers customized duty of care capabilities to its enterprise clients, including identifying, monitoring, and responding to emergencies and threats with access to an extensive network of on-the-ground teams in over 130 countries. Adhering to the ISO 31030 Travel Risk Management Global Standard, Global Guardian assists enterprises in mitigating risks to their employees and physical assets through services such as real-time travel alerts and monitoring, medical support and evacuation, executive protection, and kidnapping and extortion counter-measures—all at the push of a button.

Global Guardian's integration with Concur Travel, standard edition and Concur Travel, professional edition enable enterprise customers to streamline the travel management experience by providing detailed situational awareness and the control needed to easily manage their travel, while identifying and mitigating risk to travelers around the world. The integrated platform offers companies a wide range of benefits including:

Turn-Key Integration: Companies can provide travel data to Global Guardian in minutes through an uninterrupted integration process.

Unified Systems: For companies managing multiple travel management companies (TMCs) that are connected to SAP Concur, there is now a single point of entry for integration.

24/7/365 Support: Once integrated, companies are embedded into the Global Guardian location sharing and monitoring platform for our Operations Center to respond and assist within minutes to ensure the safety of travelers.

About Global Guardian

Global Guardian is a McLean, VA-based global duty of care firm that provides its clients with access to a comprehensive suite of travel and corporate security services. Its capabilities include personnel location sharing supported by a dedicated 24-hour Global Security Operations Center, a full range of personnel-based security and executive protection services, medical support and transportation, travel intelligence, and emergency response and evacuation services in over 130 countries. Global Guardian's management and advisory team is comprised of professionals with backgrounds in military operations, special forces, intelligence, and federal law enforcement entities, ensuring a high level of subject matter expertise on the global security climate and the changing needs of businesses working and traveling internationally. Its suite of risk mitigation services provides organizations with innovative and cost-effective solutions to help them protect their staff and business operations around the world.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

