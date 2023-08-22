Empowering Oregon's Future Leaders: A New Class of Diversity in Leadership Scholarship Awardees

Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship funds underrepresented students attending Oregon institutions

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon College Saving Plan (OCSP) today announced the recipients of the 2023 Diversity in Leadership Scholarship. The scholarship, now in its third year, is awarded annually to underrepresented and diverse Oregon high school graduates pursuing higher education in the state. This year's awards were presented to two outstanding individuals who have shown exceptional promise and dedication to their academic pursuits.

Throughout history my people have been oppressed and silenced, especially in education.

The first awardee, Ashley Chavez, will pursue a degree in Psychology at the University of Oregon. Ashley's achievements impressed the scholarship committee, in addition to their determination to overcome pervasive discrimination, based on both race and gender identity, "Growing up with undocumented parents in Central Oregon, I was aware that although my parents worked multiple jobs tirelessly to provide me with the necessities of life, our family could be separated any day."

They expressed their excitement stating, "This scholarship would be life-changing, as the first U.S. citizen born of my family, I am aware that through my education I can get to a place where I can continue to help and actually change things for my undocumented immigrant community."

The second awardee, Dex Dumore, will pursue Paramedicine at Rogue Community College. Dex's Klamath Native heritage has fueled their passion to overcome historical oppression and to be a strong voice for their community. They aspire to make a difference as a paramedic and bring attention to the contributions and struggles of their people. "Throughout history my people have been oppressed and silenced, especially in education. The Oregon College Savings Plan's scholarship will help me to independently fund my own education and create a safety net for emergency situations, all while being loud and proud about the blood coursing through my veins."

Dex advocates for loving every person as equals and embracing them as part of your community, a life philosophy that stems from their ancestral beliefs, combined with belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, adding, "I was raised to walk through life unapologetically myself and I refuse to be silenced by any person or system."

"This is a good investment for Oregon," said Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. "Fostering a diverse and equitable environment where students like Dex and Ashley can thrive is at the heart of Treasury's Diversity and Leadership Scholarship. With each class of awardees, we aim to celebrate the unique contributions of every individual and the role they'll play in building a stronger Oregon for generations to come."

Each awardee receives $10,000 for their freshman year and $5,000 for each of the next three years of full-time enrollment. Ashley and Dex join last year's awardees as part of a select group of students whose higher education is being funded on a multiyear basis by OCSP.

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored higher education savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be opened by just about anyone.

