New Jersey Pharmacist Wins Toastmasters' 2023 World Championship of Public Speaking

Jocelyn Tyson rises above 30,000 participants to win world's largest speech contest

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a motivational speech titled, "Have You Been There?" Jocelyn Tyson, a 42-year-old pharmacist from Mount Laurel, New Jersey, won the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking® on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort and Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. Tyson, along with seven other final contestants, reached the championship level after several eliminating rounds that began more than six months ago with 30,000 participants from 148 countries. Watch Tyson's winning speech here.

Jocelyn Tyson, Toastmasters 2023 World Champion of Public Speaking (PRNewswire)

With her speech, "Have You Been There?" Jocelyn Tyson , won the Toastmasters 2023 World Championship of Public Speaking

"I can't believe this is happening, it's all so surreal," said Tyson after being announced as the winner. "Thank you, Toastmasters, and the people who I have met along the way, the clubs that I got to practice with, and helped me build my speech. It was a group effort, and everyone slowly helped me build this thing and made it what it was."

Tyson's winning speech was titled, "Have You Been There?" and told the story of her overcoming a variety of obstacles to complete a triathlon in 2021. While she struggled mightily at times during the challenging race, listening to her inner go-getter led Tyson to triumph and enabled her to cross the accomplishment off her bucket list.

She inspired the audience by telling the capacity crowd, "I implore you — no, I beg you to look deep within on that next challenge. Find that inner go-getter and see how far it can push you. I've been there, have you?"

In her acceptance speech, Tyson said, "This was an amazing experience and I want to thank every person who has come across my path with a smile. I want to thank my family who are watching online. I love you. Just everyone, thank you so much."

Tyson joined Toastmasters two years ago to become a better communicator as well as network with other members of the organization. As the newly crowned World Champion of Public Speaking, she plans to continue seeking opportunities to speak in her community and will encourage others to join Toastmasters and even enter speech contests.

Tyson claimed the title of Toastmasters' 2023 World Champion of Public Speaking during the organization's annual convention held as a hybrid event, Aug. 16-19.

Speakers delivered five-to seven-minute speeches on wide-ranging topics, and were judged on content, organization, and delivery.

Second- and third-place winners were Nisha Shivram from Doha, Qatar, with her speech titled, "Swipe" and Maryam Ganni from Laval, Quebec, with her speech, "You Have No Idea."

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization's membership is approximately 270,000 in more than 14,200 clubs in 148 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toastmasters International