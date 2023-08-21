CDG's New Public Cloud OSS/BSS Integration with Calix Cloud Enables Broadband Services Providers to Delight Their Customers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG), in partnership with Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is pleased to announce that CDG's cloud-based OSS/BSS solution, MBS, now seamlessly integrates with Calix Cloud®, enabling insights for Calix Support and Marketing Cloud persona-based views. Utilizing the Calix Cloud Subscriber Services Application Programming Interface (API) and CDG's API, the integration enables the auto registration and visibility of new and updated MBS subscribers and billing information in Calix Support and Marketing Cloud. The recently enhanced API improves automation and data accuracy and simplifies the creation and provisioning of subscriber broadband services for providers by reducing manual tasks.

"We are excited to expand our integration with Calix and committed to creating single-pane experiences for providers and subscribers across the Calix and CDG platforms," said Mike Chalk, CDG's VP of Product Development. "Integrations like this, which open access and data flow between systems, are critical to BSPs focused on customer experience (CX) initiatives, because they improve the capabilities and reduce the response times for support staff and expand diagnostic and self-care tools for subscribers."

PRTC, a South Carolina-based telecommunications cooperative, is the initial joint customer to implement the new integration between CDG's MBS OSS/BSS platform and Calix Cloud Through the integration and flow of real-time subscriber billing information, PRTC support and marketing teams gain immediate access to insights to ensure an exceptional subscriber experience, while also automating and streamlining manual processes to help rapidly complete orders and provision services.

According to Chris Green, Director of Network Engineering at PRTC, "This breakthrough integration is empowering our business to create a truly differentiated experience both for our subscribers and our employees. Our subscribers are immersing themselves in the services we have taken to market, like APEX WIFI service, and the control they have over them, while our support personnel are seeing a reduction in both ISP support calls and support call duration."

"CDG and Calix share a common mission to help empower our customers and the subscribers they serve," said Skip Hirvela, Vice President of Sales Partnerships at Calix. "Our blossoming partnership with CDG underscores our joint commitment to helping BSPs of all sizes simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow value for their communities."

About CDG:

CDG provides cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS solutions for voice, video, data, and circuit services for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Our open architecture, operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Invoicing, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Calix:

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

