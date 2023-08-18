Health-Ade Teams Up With Garden School Foundation To Educate Children on Community Health

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade Kombucha, makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, is dedicated to improving access to nutrition for those who need it most. This school year, Los Angeles-based Health-Ade Kombucha continues their support of the Garden School Foundation, which provides garden-based education to children at ten Title I elementary schools across Los Angeles. To prepare the educational gardens for the upcoming school year, The Garden School Foundation and Health-Ade Kombucha will host their next company volunteer day on Friday, August 18th at the Leapwood Avenue Elementary School.

Health-Ade Kombucha makes delicious beverages that boast organic acids and probiotics, making their kombucha a gut-friendly lunchtime companion or a perfectly refreshing after-school snack. Since 2017, Health-Ade has been a crucial partner for the Garden School Foundation, providing financial support to its Seed to Table program, which educates students to grow, harvest, and cook their own healthy foods. Health-Ade also donates materials for the Garden School Foundation's Cafeteria to Compost program, where students learn the ins and outs of composting and redistribute unwanted lunch items. During their ongoing partnership, Health-Ade employees have amassed over 1,300 hours of hands-on service during yearly volunteer days.

This year, Health-Ade Kombucha will expand its impact with a commitment to donate towards clearing teachers' wish lists at Garden School Foundation's flagship site. At the upcoming Health-Ade volunteer day, you'll find the brand's employees doing the necessary work to help keep the garden running and supporting the foundation's mission of improving local food access for students and their families.

With a goal of making gut health accessible to all, Health-Ade Kombucha proudly supports a number of organizations working to empower underserved communities, enabling more access to healthy foods and education on nutrition and overall health, including FEAST, Harlem Grown, and Feed Black Futures.

