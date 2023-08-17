TIDAL BASIN NATIONALLY and REGIONALLY RANKED AMONG INDUSTRY LEADERS ON INC. 5000 LIST

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15, 2023, Inc. Magazine revealed that Tidal Basin was nationally ranked #811, on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year marks Tidal Basin's third appearance on the list. Tidal Basin was also listed #90 in the 2023 "In Business Products and Services" division, #43 in Virginia and 49 in the Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland region.

"We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for our exponential growth over the past three years. Our incredible growth reflects our team's commitment to the company's vision of transforming and empowering people and communities to become more resilient and Be stronger than before™. Congratulations to our amazing and talented team," said Daniel A. Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal Basin.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Tidal Basin

Tidal Basin is a leading comprehensive emergency and disaster management consulting firm, providing programmatic and technical management experience and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Our integrated disaster management and enterprise solutions helps our clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively and enables them to make their communities and businesses more resilient. We look beyond the obvious and create new opportunities to transform and empower communities, making them stronger. To learn more about what we do and our team, visit tidalbasingroup.com. Be stronger than before™

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

