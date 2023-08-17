SoftSmile Announces Partnership with Dental Axess to Expand Market Reach and Enhance Digital Workflow

The new collaboration is among SoftSmile's newest alliances, solidifying its growing market presence

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftSmile , a technology company focused on delivering best-in-class orthodontic treatment to the industry, today announces its partnership with Dental Axess , a global digital dentistry solution provider. This marks a significant milestone for both companies with a twofold partnership: SoftSmile's AI-driven clear aligner treatment planning software, VISION, will now be offered through Dental Axess which will integrate VISION into its cloud-based data and workflow management platform Xflow.

SoftSmile (PRNewsfoto/SoftSmile) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to announce the partnership with Dental Axess, an innovative marketplace, allowing us to reach their outstanding customers. With the integration of VISION and Xflow, more doctors and patients will get access to best-in-class orthodontic treatment – the goal SoftSmile and Dental Axess share," said Khamzat Asabaev, CEO & Founder of SoftSmile.

The collaboration creates a new avenue for SoftSmile's market expansion and amplifies the brand's global presence within the dental and orthodontic industry. SoftSmile's commitment to enhancing the user experience through VISION's AI-automated clear aligner treatment planning software with exceptional life-like visuals brings substantial time and cost savings to Dental Axess customers.

One of the key highlights of the partnership is the introduction of SoftSmile design services and CAD software for clear aligner treatment to the Dental Axess' platform. This end-to-end solution empowers users to optimize workflow for both tracking outsourced designs and in-house designs, providing a complete and streamlined experience – regardless of whether they choose to outsource fabrication or do it in-house.

And by integrating VISION into Xflow, it facilitates a seamless scan-to-design and fabrication workflow via web-based technology – orthodontic professionals can manage their complete digital workflow, including communication, case approval from doctors, and manufacturing all in one place.

"Dental Axess has consistently pioneered digitalization in the dental industry and we are excited to bring VISION onboard to continue to enhance the digital experience for orthodontic professionals," said Per Claesson, Co-founder and CEO of Dental Axess.

To learn more about VISION through Dental Axess, visit: dentalaxess.com/takecontrol

About SoftSmile, Inc.

SoftSmile is a New York-based technology company that helps orthodontists to deliver custom, high-quality, and affordable treatment to their patients. Established in 2020, SoftSmile designs and develops an advanced, AI-driven orthodontic software that applies innovative algorithms based on sound biomechanical and mathematical principles in a user-friendly interface. This product gives orthodontists unparalleled control and precision of the treatment they deliver to their patients. SoftSmile was created by doctors, for doctors. Learn more at https://softsmile.com/ .

About Dental Axess

Dental Axess is an independent integrator of CAD/CAM and dental imaging solutions for dental clinics and laboratories based in Europe, Australia, New Zealand & North America. Dental Axess enables dental professionals to move from traditional working methods to partially or fully digital workflows by providing professional consultancy, cutting-edge products, specialist training and around-the-clock customer support. One of its core products is the Xflow Workflow Management Platform, a comprehensive digital solution for dental clinics and labs, allowing dental professionals to take control of the entire manufacturing process in-house.

