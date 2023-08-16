Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor for dsm-firmenich in Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean

Exclusive agreement to provide beauty and personal care customers access to the complete dsm-firmenich portfolio, including sun care, skin care, and hair care solutions

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions México, S. De R.L. de C.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with dsm-firmenich, global innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, that create solutions which positively contribute to the daily care routine and health of people's face, skin, and hair worldwide. The addition of dsm-firmenich's product portfolio in Central America1, Mexico, and the Caribbean, expands Univar Solutions' ability to offer personal care ingredients and solutions, which are highly innovative and locally applicable in the regions.

"We are very pleased to be working with dsm-firmenich, adding their extensive and innovative products to our portfolio, and expanding access for customers who are seeking personal care solutions to grow their business," said James Peterson, global vice president for beauty and personal care for Univar Solutions. "Both Univar Solutions and dsm-firmenich are focused on ingredients, formulations, and solutions that nourish, protect, and improve the lives of people and the changing needs of our planet. dsm-firmenich's products enhance and diversify our portfolio further and our teams look forward to presenting them to our esteemed customers across a range of personal care markets."

"Univar Solutions proudly serves beauty and personal care brands and formulators worldwide, helping them find solutions and achieve success as they grow their business," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "We are elated to bring the dsm-firmenich personal care ingredient portfolio to Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean as we already have a supplier relationship in North America and Europe. Together with dsm-firmenich, we're better able to help customers formulate next-generation products, work to improve time to market, and achieve sustainable solutions through ingredients and innovations."

With today's healthy beauty trends extending beyond skin care and encompassing hair care, sun care (including sun protection through vitamins used in sunscreens), and cosmetics, both companies are well positioned to help customers turn trends into product solutions. Univar Solutions' specialized beauty and personal care expertise serves sun care, skin care, color cosmetics, and hair care customers with a suite of customized products and services. Supported by advanced innovation at its network of Solution Centers, a global distribution footprint, and supply chain expertise, the Company delivers a comprehensive customer experience, from product development through ongoing brand support. dsm-firmenich is a global leader in UV filters and vitamins, with over 40 years' experience on skin bioactives, with an innovative portfolio that includes UV filters, vitamins, actives, extracts, peptides, and performance ingredients.

"dsm-firmenich is thrilled to announce this new expanded partnership with Univar Solutions within the personal care market," said Guilherme Dias, personal care regional director - LATAM for dsm-firmenich. "Univar Solutions brings additional value to our customers, with their forward-thinking approach to the future of the distribution industry in areas such as reliability, technical acumen, and digitalization. As a business, we are committed to offering innovative, scientifically proven, and market-validated personal care solutions, that effectively respond to current market trends and key consumer needs, as well as to making a stronger and more transparent commitment to environmentally and socially responsible practices. We envision a continued successful partnership with Univar Solutions, providing comprehensive support and a sustainable approach along the way," Dias said.

[1] Central America region represents Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, and Honduras

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About dsm-firmenich

Innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty.

dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities. dsm-firmenich work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people. Learn more at dsm-firmenich.com.

