Houwzer Accelerates National Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest one-stop-shop real estate brokerage, Houwzer ® announces the creation of its parent company, Newfound ®. Newfound will leverage Houwzer and Trelora's national network of salaried agents and its well-established full-service, 1% listing model that has already saved thousands of customers hundreds of millions in commissions.

The company is launching a suite of pioneering product lines designed to address the needs of a rapidly evolving real estate market. This strategic move follows the recent acquisitions of Trelora ®, and select assets from Reali, bolstering Houwzer's national presence.

Among Newfound's game-changing introductions is HomeRise ®, a national, 'flat-fee DIY' listing platform. HomeRise empowers homeowners with the tools to list and sell their properties with confidence. Colby Sambrotto , a veteran in the online real estate space who founded ForSaleByOwner.com and USRealty.com, leads the new brand as President. "Despite a market share around 10% over the last forty years, this category remains incredibly fragmented at scale," said Sambrotto. "Our platform will meet the needs of today's DIY audience, providing them with the resources and reach to help save them tens of thousands per transaction."

Newfound is also introducing Dash ™, a robust transaction management platform that streamlines transactions for all the parties involved. Today, Dash helps Newfound brands deliver a unified customer experience while also bringing unprecedented visibility into adjacent services like mortgage and title. "Dash will be the central nervous system of all the Newfound brands and act as the face of Newfound to the customer, well beyond simple transaction management," said Mike Maher , Co-Founder and CEO at Newfound. "The team is expanding its capabilities to include artificial intelligence where DashAI will power intelligent, automated brokerage services to support DIY HomeRise customers."

With a nationwide footprint now in place, the company is accelerating the expansion of its newest business line, Newfound Enterprise , the preferred real estate brokerage for enterprise partners. The Enterprise team has already helped institutional investors and other enterprise clients acquire and dispose of thousands of homes nationwide. "Newfound Enterprise is creating an entirely new segment in the market called 'Real Estate Brokerage as a Service' or REBaaS," said Rod Ward , President at Newfound Enterprise. "Our solution has become the gold standard for institutional-grade brokerage services at scale. Our national salaried agent fulfillment center helps our partners with 'the last mile,' providing industry-leading acceptance rates on acquisitions and fast, cost-effective dispositions."

"The team at Newfound is dedicated to bringing continuous innovation to the residential real estate tech space," said Daniel Herscovici , Board Director and Partner at Edison Partners . "Newfound is the evolution of Houwzer transitioning from an east coast tech-enabled brokerage to a national brand with an expanding portfolio of services. I look forward to what is next as they explore further innovation and acquisition opportunities."

Newfound Mortgage and Newfound Title are rebranded from Houwzer Mortgage and Houwzer Title, extending their offering of a fully integrated real estate experience nationwide. The increased efficiencies from the one-stop-shop experience allow Newfound to pass the savings to consumers and institutions through innovative products like the Bundle & Save Rebate . This rebrand of core services is a tangible commitment to Newfound's mission to maximize value while minimizing costs.

About Newfound: Newfound is a national real estate brokerage and technology company committed to make buying, selling, and investing in real estate more cost-effective and rewarding for consumers and institutions. Newfound partners with our clients to understand their unique needs and goals. It leverages its extensive network of top-rated salaried agents and integrated real estate services to deliver an exceptional experience at honest prices.

Newfound ® brands include Houwzer ® (brokerage), Trelora ® (brokerage), HomeRise ® (flat fee, DIY listing platform), Dash ™ (transaction management software), Newfound Enterprise (institutional partnerships), Newfound Mortgage , and Newfound Title (fig 1, brand matrix). To learn more about our vision and services, visit newfoundgroup.com.

