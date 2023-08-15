SEIA Announces New In-House Broker-Dealer: Signature Estate Securities

Signature Estate Securities will elevate advisors' ability to offer personalized client services.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA) today announced the launch of its in-house broker-dealer, Signature Estate Securities (SES). SES acquired a shell broker-dealer and has been preparing and customizing the BD to expand its offering for SEIA advisors.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Signature Estate & Investment A) (PRNewswire)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA) today announced the launch of its in-house broker-dealer, Signature Estate Securities (SES).

SES will officially launch on September 1, 2023, with current SEIA advisors able to access the broker-dealer immediately. SEIA was affiliated with Osaic, formerly Royal Alliance, and will continue to work with Osaic through its TAMP offering.

"SEIA has always focused on serving the diverse needs of our sophisticated client base, and we're grateful for the capabilities our long-term partnership with Osaic has provided. Having an in-house broker-dealer elevates our advisors' capability to provide holistic services and offerings under one roof and brings us another step closer to being a full-service firm", says Brian Holmes, MS, CFP®, AIF®, President and CEO of SEIA. "Furthermore, developments like SES strengthen our position as a firm of choice for new and experienced advisors. In addition to offering the services and support advisors need to serve clients and grow their businesses, we are creating a sustainable business model where advisors can feel confident about succession planning."

SES elevates SEIA advisors' ability to offer the best, most personalized services and products to their clients. Bringing a broker-dealer in-house will allow SEIA advisors to offer products, such as annuities, life insurance, 529 Plans, and mutual funds, without outsourcing other companies.

About SEIA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors , LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives.

Securities offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323. Osaic Wealth, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC