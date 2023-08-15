Seagis Property Group Nearing Completion of 118,000 Square Foot Warehouse Building in Doral, Florida

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that its 118,000 square foot, speculative warehouse development in the Doral submarket of Miami-Dade County is 75% complete. The project, located at 8315 NW 27th Street in Transal Park, is scheduled for delivery by year end. The 32' clear, rear-loaded building features 32 dock doors and 110 auto parks. The building provides immediate access to Miami International Airport.

"We continue to grow our development platform in South Florida, and this is a very unique opportunity to deliver a brand-new distribution facility near the cargo entrance of Miami International Airport", said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' South Florida office. "The building is designed to accommodate tenants that range from 30,000 to 118,000 square feet and the project nicely complements our adjacent 113,000 square foot warehouse building that we have owned since 2010", said Ron Marrero, Vice President, who is also based out of Seagis' South Florida office. The project is being marketed for lease by Fairchild Partners and led by Sebastian Juncadella and Jose Juncadella.

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 13 million square feet of space and includes 215 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company, which was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com.

