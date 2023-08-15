KnowBe4 Launches New National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit

No-cost kit includes user guide, weekly planner, video module, newsletters and other resources

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new resource kit in recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in October.

NCSAM is celebrated every October with the goal of bringing together government and industry to ensure everyone has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online. 2023 marks 20 years of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Rather than weekly themes, this year's campaign will focus on the following four key behaviors to be simple and actionable for both individuals and businesses: enabling multi-factor authentication, using strong passwords and a password manager, updating software and recognizing and reporting phishing. KnowBe4 is an official champion for NCSAM with the National Cyber Security Alliance.

The no-cost KnowBe4 National Cyber Security Awareness Month Kit can be downloaded by IT and security professionals to help keep security top of mind for their employees. Some of the resources in the kit include a user guide, weekly planner, awareness posters, cybersecurity tips newsletter, along with an on-demand webinar and white paper.

"NCSAM serves as a great reminder that everyone has a part to play in cybersecurity awareness," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This year's theme is focused around key behaviors that aim to create a solid foundation for cybersecurity, which aligns with KnowBe4's mission to enable employees to make smarter security decisions. By offering this resource kit at no cost, we are helping IT and security professionals to shore up their cyber defenses to ultimately strengthen their security culture."

Throughout the month of October, KnowBe4 will also be providing a no-cost training video " 2023 Common Threats ", featuring the late Kevin Mitnick .

Download the KnowBe4 NCSAM Resource Kit here . For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

