CheapCaribbean Vacations Launches the Budget Beach Finder™, a Brand New Feature For Travelers to Find the Best Deals for their Next Caribbean Vacation

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapCaribbean Vacations , the online booking engine specializing in the "best in beach" travel deals, is announcing the launch of its Budget Beach Finder ™, a brand new trip planning tool that will help travelers save time and money booking their perfect beach escape. The tool holds three features including the deal calendar, the deal map and a customizable search option with budget filters, providing a unique and easy way for beach lovers to compare and book all-inclusive vacation packages across a variety of destinations where they'll have their best "woohoo moments" at the best values possible.

"CheapCaribbean is known as the place to find a vacation deal, and we understand that travelers today are even more keen on seeking out vacation packages that offer good value. We want to continue to offer our customers the best prices. With the release of the new Budget Beach Finder™ we're helping to simplify the search process and help travelers find some amazing deals across a variety of destinations in one quick search," said Michael Lowery, Head of Global Consumer Business, Apple Leisure Group Vacations.

Designed to fit the needs of any traveler, the Budget Beach Finder™ tool has three distinct features that help travelers easily find prices that won't compare to anywhere else. By boasting several different features all geared towards helping travelers find affordable vacation packages, users are able to find prices within their budget without having to do much work.

The World is Your Oyster: Travelers who just want to see what the best options are with the best prices from their nearest major airport should look no further than the "Browse Everything" tool. Start by applying the budget filter to see trips in your price range. Avoid the headache of having to conduct individual searches for each destination you are considering and just search all destination deals at once. From there, searches can be narrowed down based on resort star rating, number of nights and more.

Today's Hottest Deal Calendar: Travelers that are flexible on the timing of their vacation with a priority of finding the best-in-beach deals possible can search vacation options via a price calendar. The ideal tool for those looking to snag a last minute deal, the calendar will show the best deals within the next 90 days. Results are displayed in a price calendar so one can quickly and easily spot the best deal available. Additional features allow one to narrow down the results by destination, hotel class, length of stay and theme filters.

Map it Out: This interactive map showcases the various destinations travelers can visit with CheapCaribbean Vacations and the total vacation package pricing to featured resorts that will give them more sand for their dollar. Applying the various filters helps narrow the search to find the best resort deal specific to what they are looking for. Exploring the map gives travelers the opportunity to picture themselves tanning along the blue water beaches and become inspired to find the deal that suits them best.

"Vacation planning can be stressful, so it's our goal to help travelers plan that well-deserved trip in the easiest way possible," said Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at Apple Leisure Group Vacations. "We hope that this tool and our prices will inspire travelers to book more trips and see new places for endless 'woohoo' moments."

For more information on CheapCaribbean Vacations and the Budget Beach Finder™, please visit https://beachfinder.cheapcaribbean.com/

About CheapCaribbean Vacations

Since 2000, CheapCaribbean Vacations has served as an award-winning online travel site for in-the-know travelers searching for the best vacation deals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Its mission is to provide travelers with life-changing, unforgettable vacation packages specializing in delivering "woohoo moments" at a great value. CheapCaribbean Vacations supplies in-depth content on hotel properties and destinations, and provides knowledgeable sales agents for assistance in coordinating, planning and personalizing trips. The online travel site has grown dramatically since its inception 22 years ago and is part of the broader Apple Leisure Group, a leading North American resort brand-management, travel and hospitality company.

