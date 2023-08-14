Eleven Huesday Launches "Extra Deep Cleansing Balm," which allows you to take care of dead skin cells and pore care along with makeup at once

Neat and easy hypoallergenic deep cleansing

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC Korea, which focuses on beauty and medical markets, has been selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The company operates from basic trade in beauty and medical markets to complex overseas transaction sales and distribution. Therefore, it exports TMC Korea's domestic products overseas while distributing its own brand, 'Eleven Huesday', at home and abroad. In addition, it is growing into a global company by helping overseas partners explore Korean products and companies or conducting OEMs and ODMs with domestic manufacturers.

TMC Korea's own brand, 'Eleven Huesday', was established to manage skin with products optimized for each skin condition based on 11 essential conditions for skin health (calming, antioxidant, regeneration, temperature, keratin and pore, skin barrier, sensitivity, aging, moisture, circulation, and balance). In addition, it was intended to easily and conveniently capture the expertise of aesthetic care so that skin concerns can be cared for in daily routines by producing functional cosmetics faithful to the basics of skin science.

The newly released Extra Deep Cleansing Balm is suitable for consumers who need dead skin cells and pore care and is responsible for the most important first routine of skincare. When you want to cleanse your skin after being exposed to the outside environment all day, using a hypoallergenic deep cleansing balm for tired and sensitive skin removes simple and deep residue or waste without having to double cleanse.

This product is odorless, colorless, and very suitable for sensitive skin types as it is a water-soluble exfoliating ingredient of PHA. If you rub an appropriate amount of balm on your face, it turns into oil, so you can massage smoothly to prevent irritation to your skin, and if you wipe off lukewarm water after melting sebum and dead skin cells, you can finish fresh and moist without drying.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBV63ZPT

View original content:

SOURCE TMC Korea