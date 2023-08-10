Tredence Inc. Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designations for Amazon EMR & Amazon RDS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a leading data science and AI solutions provider, proudly announces its achievement of the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designations for Amazon EMR and Amazon RDS. These prestigious accolades validate Tredence's track record of successfully delivering AWS services to end customers and demonstrate its commitment to offering dependable solutions using AWS.

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Tredence as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon EMR. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



The RDS recognition validates Tredence's proficiency and commitment in providing reliable, scalable, and efficient database solutions using Amazon RDS. Amazon RDS is a managed database service that simplifies the setup, operation, and scaling of relational databases, enabling businesses to focus on their applications rather than the underlying infrastructure.

"Tredence is proud to receive the designation for AWS Service Delivery. Our enduring partnership with AWS is a testament to our commitment to delivering on our strategic imperatives for clients - Speed to Scale and Speed to Value," said Hari Natarajan, Chief Alliance Officer of Tredence. "Tredence is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides. The partnership allows us to leverage the latest cloud technology and provide practical solutions that help organizations accelerate their migration journeys to the cloud while ensuring the highest quality and expertise."

Both of these accolades demonstrate Tredence's specialized technical proficiency and successful track record in delivering Amazon EMR and Amazon RDS solutions on the AWS platform. Tredence combines its formidable AI and data science capabilities with the cutting-edge features of the AWS cloud data platform to deliver unparalleled value to clients throughout their migration and modernization journey.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

About Tredence Inc

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is a Great Place to Work-Certified and winner of 2022 Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year. Tredence is 2300-plus employees strong and headquartered in San Jose, with offices in Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore. It caters to the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, banking, and industrials as clients.

