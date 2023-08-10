Tickets Now on Sale for Color World Cup - WBA World Tour featuring former WBA World Title Champions in Dubai on August 26

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, together with the World Boxing Association (the "WBA") announces today that tickets for the Color World Cup - WBA World Tour are now officially available for purchase. Top boxers from around the world will fight for the gold championship belt in Dubai on August 26, 2023.

A total of 6 prolific fighters will be competing in Dubai. They include Chinese fighters Zhang Zhaoxin (张兆鑫), who once competed for the WBA World Cruiserweight Title; Wang Lequan (王乐泉), who remains undefeated in the super lightweight weight class, the Cameroonian titan Rolly Lambert Fogoum, WBA ASIA Super Lightweight Champion and WBA world rank No. 9 Phoobadin Yoohanngoh of Thailand, Tewa Kiram of Thailand, and the young Cuban boxer Yan Marcos. Louis Luo, CEO of Color Star, said, "Through this competition, these six outstanding boxers can further improve themselves in order to compete for the WBA gold belt, while also promote and popularize this competition. In the future, we plan to organize more of these competitions around the world."

Since the beginning of 2023, Color Star has not only increased its efforts in live entertainment events, but also combined with top international sporting associations to organize events around the world. The Color World Cup competition held together with the WBA has attracted the attention of boxing fans around the world as soon as the event was announced, and tickets are now officially on sale on various platforms, which is expected to greatly increase the event ticketing revenue of Color Star. With help from the famous and storied branding of the WBA, the event will also increase commercial revenue through live broadcasting deals, commercial sponsorship, commercial advertisements, and so on. In the future, Color Star plans to present many more exciting events and performances to promote sports events and cultural events."

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services.

Ticket link:

https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/sports/20426/color-world-cup-wba-world-tour-wba-asia-triple-header

https://www.ticketmasterdxb.ae/showEventInformation.html?idEvent=41

