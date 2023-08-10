Clean Eatz Partners with Department of Defense on Meal Kit Delivery for Military Bases

Health Food Restaurant Franchise Sends First Shipments Out to Iwakuni, Japan

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen, the premiere meal prep franchise in the health food landscape, delivered the brand's first-ever international meal shipment to Iwakuni, Japan on August 1st. It's all part of the franchise's latest partnership with the United States Department of Defense, with a goal to supply military bases with reliable access to nutritionist-approved, chef-inspired meal kits.

The franchise now joins a select few meal delivery concepts operating on a multi-national level. While consumer access is still restricted to a domestic clientele, the Clean Eatz team hopes this partnership will serve as a stepping stone toward building trust and recognition in the global marketplace.

"Our meal kit delivery service has gained significant traction amongst the American public over these last few years – the pandemic having been a significant component in that," said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Having this vote of confidence from the U.S. Government will certainly prove instrumental in maintaining that growth and expanding our boundaries as we continue moving forward."

Unlike other meal prep companies, Clean Eatz prioritizes fitness, freshness and seasonal ingredients. When you order prepared meals from Clean Eatz, they're cooked and sent fresh to you within 3 days. This makes all the difference when it comes to maximum flavor and nutrition, and is why the franchise has become a staple in the lives of tens of thousands of men, women, and families across the country.

According to a report issued by Grand View Research, the global meal kit delivery services market was valued at $20.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rate of 15.3% annually from 2023 to 2030. The report cites increasing preference for home-cooked and chef-cooked food among millennials and younger generations, as well as the economic benefits of homemade meals over take-out, as contributing factors for the growth of the market.

"2023 has been very touch-and-go for the meal delivery industry, with companies cutting staff, shrinking operations, and some even closing up shop for good," said Evonne Varady, Co-founder of Clean Eatz. "It has been the continued development of the Clean Eatz concept, and others like it, that's fueling the long-term viability and adoption of the sectors convenience. This partnership is a shining example of where that development can take us."

To learn more about Clean Eatz Kitchen and details on their meal kit services, visit www.cleaneatzkitchen.com.

About Clean Eatz:

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 94 locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

