Aspen Dental® Opens Its First Practice in Nevada

The Aspen Dental network is expanding to its 44th state with more than 1,000 offices owned and operated by independent dentists across the country

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aspen Dental® announced the opening of its first office in Nevada in Las Vegas. With more than 1,000 locations in 44 states, the Aspen Dental network of offices now serves more than 30,000 patients each day and is committed to bringing quality, affordable, accessible care to patients nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental) (PRNewswire)

Aspen Dental® announced the opening of its first office in Nevada in Las Vegas .

Led by owner Dr. Whitney White, Aspen Dental provides a range of dental services, including checkups , cosmetic dentistry , dental bridges and crowns , dental implants , dentures , emergency dental care , Motto™ Clear Aligners , oral surgery and more. With extensive experience in oral diagnosis, restorative dentistry, oral surgery, prosthodontics and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. White's mission is to deliver comprehensive dental care to Nevadans who need it. Previously, Dr. White was the lead dentist for an Aspen Dental practice in Cedar Park, Texas.

"I'm committed to building a strong, community-oriented practice in southern Nevada," says Dr. Whitney White. "My goal is to make sure that patients who visit this office are not only receiving the best care available but that they are treated with the respect and compassion they deserve. As practice owner, patient experience is my biggest priority, and I'm thrilled that Aspen Dental has provided me with a path to ownership that will allow me to bring this vision to life."

The new office in Las Vegas is located at 2050 E. Serene Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Office hours will be Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with closure on Saturday and Sunday. To make a dental appointment, patients can visit www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (240) 754-3487.

"Opening our first Aspen Dental branded office in Nevada is exciting as we continue to expand access to dental care nationwide," says Lori D'Anna, SVP of Field Operations at Aspen Dental. "The network of Aspen Dental doctors provides affordable, high-quality care to patients across the country, and this new office opening helps continue that mission to the residents of the southern Nevada region."

To learn more about Aspen Dental, visit https://www.aspendental.com/.

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,000+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspen Dental