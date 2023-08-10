ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN VIVA DEBUTS IN EUROPE AND WELCOMES FIRST GUESTS ABOARD

- Norwegian Cruise Line Introduces Its Newest Ship, the Second of the Groundbreaking Prima Class -

- Norwegian Viva to Homeport in Four Bucket-List Mediterranean Destinations This Summer -

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, with a 56-year history of breaking boundaries, today welcomed the very first guests to sail aboard the all-new Norwegian Viva, the Company's highly anticipated new ship and second of the Prima Class, as it embarked on its maiden voyage from Venice (Trieste), Italy.

Making a grand debut in Europe today, Norwegian Viva departed for its first spectacular nine-day journey through the Mediterranean, taking guests from Venice (Trieste), Italy to Lisbon, Portugal with stops in some of Europe's most incredible seaside destinations including Salerno, off Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast; Cannes along France's stunning Cote d'Azur; and Ibiza, Spain in the Balearic Islands, among other superb destinations. Norwegian Viva will sail a selection of bucket-list worthy Greek Isles and Mediterranean voyages through November, before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December for a season in the Caribbean.

"This summer, our guests will have the opportunity to explore Europe aboard our newest magnificent vessel, Norwegian Viva, while enjoying its well-appointed spacious design, elevated experiences, expansive culinary offerings and signature Norwegian Cruise Line hospitality provided by the best crew in the industry," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Norwegian Viva's tagline is 'Live it Up,' and I have no doubt our guests will be doing just that while they cruise to some of the liveliest cities in Europe and the Caribbean during the ship's inaugural season."

Mirroring the design of the award-winning sister ship Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva features standout onboard experiences including the Viva Speedway—the three-level racetrack; Indulge Food Hall, an upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and NCL's industry-exclusive sustainable cocktail bar, the Metropolitan Bar.

Norwegian Viva's upscale and spacious design is elevated by an expansive array of artwork across the ship, including The Concourse, a multi-million-dollar outdoor sculpture garden, and a dynamic, interactive 52-foot-wide art piece by contemporary British digital artist Dominic Harris. Exclusively created for Norwegian Viva, Harris' "Every Wing Has a Silver Lining" digital art piece is on display at Metropolitan Bar and dynamically responds throughout the day to passing movement, creating engagement with the viewer. Norwegian Viva also features a world-class entertainment lineup, headlined by the side-splitting Tony Award®-nominated comedy "Beetlejuice The Musical" and the iconic game show "Press Your Luck LIVE," an immersive experience where the audience participates to win incredible grand prizes.

Following the ship's maiden voyage, Norwegian Viva will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, before its official Christening ceremony in Miami on Nov. 28, 2023. Luis Fonsi, Latin GRAMMY® award-winning artist and godfather to Norwegian Viva, will attend the celebration to officially name the ship and will be joined by The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; "Saturday Night Live" cast member and Miami-native Marcello Hernandez; and singer Pedro Capó. The ship will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a season of Caribbean voyages from December 2023 through March 2024 with calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John's, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

In May 2024, Norwegian Viva will return to Europe, where its Mediterranean itineraries offer an unmatched opportunity to experience the beauty and culture of Europe. With an average of 10.5 hours in port, travelers will have more time to explore with fewer days at sea. Guests can unpack once, all while enjoying the ease and comfort of their world-class travel accommodations and the ability to wake up in a new destination as the ship transports them from one spectacular European city to another.

