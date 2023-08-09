Orion Innovation Names Tony Scarfo to New Role of Telecommunications, Media & Technology (TMT) Leader

Telecommunications industry veteran to support Orion's global TMT strategy and clients' digital transformations

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has named Tony Scarfo as its new Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) vertical leader. In the newly created role, Scarfo will manage the overall strategic direction and lead Orion's global go-to-market strategy for the TMT industry. He will report to Raj Patil, Orion's CEO.

A distinguished veteran who spent decades in the telecommunications industry, Scarfo has extensive leadership experience and a track record of success. Over the course of his career, he has held various executive positions, including Executive Vice President and General Manager at Ribbon and senior roles at Sonus, Polycom, ECI, Juniper Networks, and Lucent.

The TMT landscape is rapidly converging, driven by rising customer expectations for on-demand entertainment and anywhere, anytime service delivery experiences. The proliferation of smart devices, platforms, and sensors across consumer and industrial applications adds complexity to the TMT ecosystem, requiring companies in the space to continually identify new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

"As an Orion client and long-term industry executive, I've always admired Orion's ability to innovate and transform global TMT companies," said Scarfo. "I understand the pain points and challenges companies in the industry face in growing revenues, reducing costs, and meeting consumer expectations. I'm excited to use my experience to help our TMT clients solve their biggest problems using Orion's unique combination of industry knowledge, experience design expertise, and advanced engineering capabilities."

Orion works across the entire value chain of the TMT industry to transform front-end and back-end technologies, delivering faster time to market and enhanced customer experiences. With Tony's leadership, Orion's deep TMT domain expertise, and the company's global delivery capacity across the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Orion is strongly positioned to help its TMT clients with their digital transformations.

"Throughout his career, Tony has played a pivotal role in shaping cutting-edge cloud strategies, fostering thriving partner programs, and spearheading global communications initiatives for some of the world's largest TMT companies," said Patil. "Trusted partners like Tony and Orion play a critical role in supporting businesses wherever they are in their digital transformation journey."

Before joining Orion, Scarfo served as EVP and GM Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon Communications, a publicly listed communications software, IP, and optical networking solutions provider. Before that, he was a EVP of Product Management, Marketing, Engineering, Manufacturing, and Global Services at Sonus and an EVP of Global Sales and Marketing at Polycom. Scarfo holds an MBA from Seton Hall University and a BS in Computer Information Systems from Manhattan College, New York.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

