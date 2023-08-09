New Growth Equity Fund Targets Climate and Pollution Control Solutions in Brazil's Lower Middle-Market Sector

SAO PAULO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEF Capital Partners, LLC ("GEF"), a global private equity firm focused on making investments addressing climate change and promoting sustainability, is pleased to announce the successful final close of its "GEF LatAm Climate Solutions Fund III" (the "Fund"). Securing R$1.05 billion in committed capital, the Fund is positioned to drive transformational impact in the middle-market sector, specifically focusing on opportunities that address climate change and pollution control in Brazil.

GEF Capital Partners Announces the Final Close of GEF LatAm Climate Solutions Fund III with a total commitment of R$1.05 billion .

"In the midst of the pressing global challenges posed by climate change, Brazil emerges as a beacon of opportunity, steering the helm of innovative solutions. Introducing the GEF LatAm Climate Solutions Fund III, we are elated to announce our timely initiative to transform the world around us," says Anibal Wadih, Managing Partner at GEF Capital Partners.

"We believe in the power of sustainable change. Our vision is to collaborate with pioneering companies that not only spearhead climate solutions but also ensure a promising financial future. It's about returns and it is also about creating a lasting impact for our planet."

"Our journey would not have been possible without our esteemed investors. Your unwavering faith propels us forward. Thank you for standing by us in crafting a brighter, balanced tomorrow." Anibal Wadih added.

The Fund has been structured to make private equity investments in companies geared towards providing solutions to the pressing issues of climate change in the Country that are also positioned to lead the growth wave in sustainable initiatives across Brazil.

GEF LatAm Climate Solutions Fund III demonstrates GEF's continued commitment to discovering and developing innovative solutions to environmental challenges through strategic, impactful investment, building upon its long-standing reputation as a pioneer in responsible investment. With the closure of the Fund, GEF is poised to catalyze significant growth within the climate change solution section in Brazil.

About GEF Capital Partners, LLC

GEF Capital Partners is a global private equity firm established in March 2018 following a collaborative spinout from Global Environment Fund, an early pioneer in global sustainability and environmental investing. With offices in the United States, India, and Brazil, and investments spanning the clean energy, energy efficiency, waste, water, and resource efficiency sectors, GEF Capital invests in companies that have developed solutions to adapt to or mitigate the effects of climate change and pollution. By partnering with management teams that operate in high-growth markets, GEF Capital brings a value-added approach to its investments to grow leading companies and ensure a more sustainable future. More is available at www.gefcapital.com.

*This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security; nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services*

Press Contact:

Anibal Wadih

GEF Capital Partners, LLC

Email: awadih@gefcapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE GEF Capital Partners