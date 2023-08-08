LG'S INDUSTRY-FIRST WIRELESS OLED TV LIBERATES YOUR LIVING SPACE

LG Reveals Availability and Pricing for 97-Inch OLED TV with Zero Connect Technology

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced pricing of the world's first OLED TV with 4K 120hz wireless connectivity1. The 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model 97M3) and 83- and 77-inch LG OLED evo M (models 83M3 & 77M3) reaffirm LG's leadership in the ultra-large premium TV segment. The 97M3, 83M3 and 77M3 are expected to be available later this month at LG.com and select LG-authorized dealers for $29,999 (97-inch), $7,999 (83-inch) and $4,999 (77-inch), respectively.

The 97M3 is a testament to LG’s technical and design prowess, drawing on a decade of OLED innovation to deliver stellar viewing experiences. (PRNewswire)

The 97M3 is a testament to LG's technical and design prowess, drawing on a decade of OLED innovation to deliver stellar viewing experiences. With its Zero Connect Box, which wirelessly transmits high-quality video and audio to the screen at 4K 120Hz, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M leaves the area around the screen completely free from the visual distractions of cables and TV accessories to further immerse users in the experiences.

A true innovation, the 97M3 with wireless solution is an important step forward in the evolution of TVs. The Zero Connect Box supports a range of connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN and Bluetooth – making it easy to connect various devices or peripherals, from gaming consoles to set-top boxes. It can be placed up to 30 feet from the screen, removing the need to place a cabinet or table directly underneath the TV. To ensure the seamless transmission of images and sounds, the box instantly identifies the optimal transmission path and has an adjustable antenna that can be positioned according to the screen's location.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M also boasts the company's chic, ultra-modern One Wall Design, which provides a seamless, flush-to-wall mount2. Eliminating the need to have cables and devices in close proximity to the screen, the 97M3's wireless technology enhances both the minimalist aesthetic of LG's latest OLED masterpiece and the overall viewing experience.

LG's proprietary wireless AV transmission solution is able to transmit large amounts of data at up to 30Gbps —three times the speed of the existing Wi-Fi standard—delivering sharp video and sound quality that draw users deeper into whatever they're watching or playing. The cutting-edge Zero Connect tech even supports Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos® for a truly immersive experience.3

Along with the 97M3 will be the 83- and 77-inch OLED evo M models with Zero Connect technology, each offering superior OLED performance with wireless AV transmission at 4K 120Hz.

"The technical feat of the 97M3 was made with LG's decade-long commitment to creating new customer value as a market pioneer," said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company's Product Development Division. "As well as delivering the ultimate viewing experience on an ultra-large screen, our first-of-its-kind LG SIGNATURE OLED M presents customers with a new level of freedom in arranging their living spaces."

1Based on Marketplace Survey July 2023.

2Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

3Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:





LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez Christopher.demaria@lg.com christin.rodriguez@lg.com

With its Zero Connect Box, which wirelessly transmits high-quality video and audio to the screen at 4K 120Hz, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M leaves the area around the screen completely free from the visual distractions of cables and TV accessories to further immerse users in the experiences. (PRNewswire)

Along with the 97M3 will be the 83- and 77-inch OLED evo M models with Zero Connect technology, each offering superior OLED performance with wireless AV transmission at 4K 120Hz. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA