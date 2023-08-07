40 Under 40 SBDC Trailblazers to be Recognized at the America's SBDC Conference in Nashville, TN

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The America's SBDC 40 Under 40 awards spotlight the extraordinary contributions of individuals under the age of 40 in the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network who have significantly contributed to their local networks and the small business landscape.

From a pool of accomplished young leaders, the distinguished panel of judges in America's SBDC Millennial Interest Group selected 40 remarkable winners who stood out for their exceptional business acumen, innovative thinking, and commitment to driving growth and success. The winners will be celebrated at a reception during the 44th Annual America's SBDC Conference on Thursday, September 5th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. The program is being sponsored for the second year by a longtime partner, the Thryv Foundation.

"It is with great pleasure and admiration that we recognize these exceptional young professionals and their remarkable potential and passion for serving the SBDC network and their clients," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO. "Their dedication, hard work, and innovative mindset inspire not only their peers but also aspiring young professionals across the nation."

The 2023 America's SBDC 40 Under 40 Awards go to;

Juliana Bolivar, Alabama SBDC Network

Emily Moore, Alabama SBDC Network

Jenica Johnson, America's SBDC Iowa

Yessenia Cruz, America's SBDC - Texas Gulf Coast Network

Nadine Rose C. Deleon Guerrero, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) SBDC

Mercilynn Kaneshi Palec, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) SBDC

Benjamin Huk L. Borja, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) SBDC

Jake Blacksten, Delaware SBDC

Sarah Mailloux, Delaware SBDC

Yemisi Anderson, Illinois SBDC

Valerie Reese, Kansas SBDC

Kayla Keeton, Kentucky SBDC

Jamie Johnson, Kentucky SBDC

Blaine Smith, Louisiana SBDC

Beth Roszatycki, Michigan SBDC

Derek Stephens, Mississippi SBDC

Kayla Vokral, Montana SBDC

Jake Carrico, Nevada SBDC

Casey Trio, New Hampshire SBDC

David Avalos, New Mexico SBDC Network

Sonya Smith, New York SBDC

Renee Goodnow, New York SBDC

Justin Dues, North Carolina SBTDC

Brooklyn Dellinger, North Carolina SBTDC

Mariah Carna, Ohio SBDC

Austin Fisher, Oregon SBDC Network

Kathryn Brown, Oregon SBDC Network

Elizabeth Fegert, Pennsylvania SBDC

Jacqueline Escobar, Pennsylvania SBDC

Rachael Wolfe, Pennsylvania SBDC

Jaime Martinez, Puerto Rico SBTDC

Sonya Belk, South Carolina SBDC

Brent Hoover, South Carolina SBDC

Nadia Osman, University of Georgia SBDC

Alyssa Foskey, University of Georgia SBDC

Vijay Vaswani, Virginia SBDC

Chris Van Orden, Virginia SBDC

Angela Kelley, Virginia SBDC

Dan Brosman, Wisconsin SBDC Network

Alia Carroll, Wisconsin SBDC Network

The 40 Under 40 recognition at America's SBDC Conference served as a testament to young professionals' resilience and creativity, underscoring their critical role in shaping the future of the American business landscape.

For more information about the America's SBDC 40 Under 40 Awards and the conference, please visit www.AmericasSBDC.org/conference.

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org .

Press Contacts:

April Youngblut

America's SBDC

(703) 764-9850

