Kroger and Kellogg Company Join Forces to Fight Food Insecurity

Kellogg donates $35,000 to support Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company and Kroger have teamed up to tackle hunger in the communities they serve by donating $35,000 to Greater Cincinnati's Freestore Foodbank, whose vision is to create a hunger-free, healthy, and thriving community.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

"Kroger is committed to ending hunger in the communities in which it operates by improving access to fresh food for everyone," said Jenifer Moore, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Cincinnati-Dayton Division, Kroger. "With the generosity of brands like Kellogg Company, Kroger is able to partner with Feeding America and local food banks to support hunger-relief programs that are making a difference in the neighborhoods Kroger calls home."

Food insecurity exists in every county in the United States.1 In 2021, 53 million Americans utilized food banks.1

"With 34 million people in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the need to help feed and fulfill continues," said Carrie Sanders, General Manager of Portable Wholesome Snacks, Kellogg Company. "Kellogg's Better Days® Promise is committed to feeding people in need, and we're proud to partner with Kroger to support those facing hunger in our communities."

In addition to the donation, activities like planting seeds and nutrition education will be available for families to participate in.

Kellogg's donation is part of its Better Days® Promise strategy, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by 2030. Since 2015, Kellogg has fed more than 252 million people facing hunger and reached more than 5 million children through feeding programs.

1 https://www.feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america

About Kellogg Company At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company