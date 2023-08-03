RS Adds Seven New Suppliers That Expand its Selection of Lighting, Enclosure, and Connectivity Products

RS Adds Seven New Suppliers That Expand its Selection of Lighting, Enclosure, and Connectivity Products

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of industrial product and service solutions, added seven new suppliers: Columbia Lighting, Compass, Dual-Lite, EXO Outdoor Lighting, NX Lighting Controls, Phoenix Mecano, and Remke. The seven new suppliers provide customers with access to an even broader selection of commercial, industrial, and outdoor lighting, electrical and electronic enclosures, and cable grips and cord connectors.

Columbia Lighting, Compass, Dual-Lite, EXO Outdoor Lighting, and NX Lighting Control are all part of Current's HLI brand portfolio, which offers a wide variety of lighting and control solutions engineered to create beautiful, functional, and safe environments.

Columbia Lighting , founded in 1897, is a lighting industry pioneer renowned for providing quality, innovative lighting at competitive prices. The company prides itself on bold research and development strategies and produces a wide variety of specification and commercial-grade luminaries. RS currently offers Columbia Lighting products, including LED strip lights, wraparound lights, troffers, and flange kits.

Compass offers economical and energy-saving life-safety lighting fixtures, including exit signs and emergency lights, that are value engineered to reduce cost without sacrificing quality and suitable for use in commercial and light industrial applications.

Dual-Lite offers the industry's broadest selection of commercial and industrial life-safety lighting products, including exit signs and emergency lights, and is widely recognized for its standard of excellence.

EXO Outdoor Lighting leverages its extensive experience in outdoor luminaire design to offer several high-performance and -uniformity, quality-engineered, and contractor-friendly product families designed to make selecting and installing fixtures fast and easy. RS currently offers EXO Outdoor Lighting products, including floodlights, wall-mount lights, and Sling Series dusk-to-dawn LED luminaires.

NX Lighting Controls delivers seamless lighting control solutions that are simple, intelligent, scalable, and versatile. The company offers wired, wireless, and hybrid connectivity solutions that all operate on one platform, and solutions can scale from standalone fixture and room control applications to networked enterprise deployments. RS currently offers its ultrasonic ceiling sensors.

Phoenix Mecano is the North American sales and value-added manufacturer of the Swiss-based holding company Phoenix Mecano Group and a global leader in the enclosure and industrial components industry. The company produces an extensive catalog of standard and specialized electrical and electronic enclosures, mechanical components, connection technology, keypads, and HMI solutions engineered for use in applications spanning the industrial and alternative energy to medical and aerospace industries. RS currently offers a variety of Phoenix Mecano enclosure products.

Remke has more than 60 years of experience engineering and manufacturing industrial-strength electrical connectors and cable grips and a global reputation for reliability, quality, and excellent customer service. The company offers an unparalleled selection of metallic and non-metallic cable grips and cord connectors in sizes extending from 3/8" to 4" and sources, manufactures, and assembles more than 95% of its products in the United States. RS currently offers an extensive selection of Remke cable grips and cord connectors.

To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please click the embedded links above, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team. For more information about lighting, enclosure, and connectivity solutions, please visit the links embedded here to access content from the RS Expert Advice series of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts.

