Khalid Walton Named as President of GameAbove Entertainment

The new role will double as the president of Front Runner Films.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc. announced the promotion of Khalid Walton as president of GameAbove Entertainment, the company's media and film division. In addition, Walton will also serve as the president of Front Runner Films, the affiliate production agency of GameAbove Entertainment. In this dual role, Walton will oversee both entities' day-to-day operations, including business development and client relations. He will report directly to Ashley Beal, the senior vice president of CapStone Holdings, and Tyler Nimmons, the CEO of Front Runner Films.

CapStone Holdings and GameAbove Entertainment (PRNewswire)

"GameAbove Entertainment and Front Runner are poised to revolutionize the video and film production industry with their fresh and innovative approach," said Keith J. Stone, founder and chairman of CapStone Holdings Inc. "Led by the incredibly creative minds of Tyler and Khalid, the companies are determined to make a bold entrance into the documentary and athletic space with ambitious plans for growth. Expect nothing short of remarkable results as they embark on their journey to expand both agencies rapidly."

Walton will join Front Runner's Nimmons in managing the award-winning Boise-based video and film production agency. CapStone Holdings started Front Runner in 2016, focusing on providing excellent corporate video storytelling, and have received over 30 awards. In recent times, Front Runner has successfully launched new projects across the United States, catering to clients such as Perrone Robotics, Center Rock Capital Partners, ADP, MNP Corporation, The United Green, the "Visit Idaho" campaign, and sports documentaries. With the addition of Walton's leadership, the agency will be broadening its range of services in documentaries and short-form advertising content.

"With Front Runner Films on a path of growth heading towards the end of 2023, the addition of Khalid's expertise in marketing and entertainment to the leadership team couldn't come at a better time.," Beal added.

In 2020, Walton became the head of marketing and communications for CapStone Holdings. Since then, he has played a significant role in developing and growing the GameAbove-EMU brand, contributing to recent achievements with Eastern Michigan University. Before joining CapStone Holdings, Walton had extensive experience in the marketing and advertising sector, having worked with top agencies like J. Walter Thompson, Team Detroit, MRM//McCann, and UniWorld Group. During this time, he worked with notable clients, including Ford, Lincoln, and General Motors.

"Over the past few years, Khalid and I have worked closely together on various projects. His recent transition to a pivotal role is a natural progression of our creative partnership. I'm thrilled to witness our synergy as we drive the company towards future success," Nimmons says.

About Front Runner Films

Front Runner Films is an award-winning multi-video production and marketing agency that produces visually impactful and rich content. Starting in 2016 in Los Angeles, California, Front Runner has worked on video projects of all types, including corporate, television, digital & social, and short documentaries. Front Runner is part of GameAbove Entertainment, a CapStone Holdings, Inc. company. frontrunnerfilmsllc.com

About GameAbove Entertainment

GameAbove Entertainment is a media company that develops, produces and finances original content for film, television, and various digital platforms. GameAbove aspires to tell compelling stories and is committed to delivering high-quality, impactful programming. GameAbove Entertainment is a CapStone Holdings, Inc. company.

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.

CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that keeps a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. For more information about CapStone Holdings, visit www.capstoneholdingsinc.com.

Front Runner Films (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CapStone Holdings, Inc.