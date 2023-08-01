Unisys Announces 2Q23 Results

Next-Gen Solutions Drive Strong Growth in Pipeline; Company Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Revenue decline of 7.4% year over year (YoY), or a decline of 6.3% YoY in constant currency (1) due to anticipated lower License and Support (L&S) renewals

Excluding License and Support (Ex-L&S) (14) , revenue growth of 4.9% YoY, or growth of 6.5% in constant currency

Gross profit margin of 24.3%, down 450 bps, Ex-L&S gross margin of 16.0%, up 560 bps

Ex-L&S pipeline (3) growth of 22% YoY and 15% quarter over quarter (QoQ)

Next-Gen Solutions(7) pipeline growth of 55% YoY and 25% QoQ

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Unisys achieved strong improvement in Ex-L&S revenue and profitability for the second quarter. Revenue for the quarter declined 7.4% YoY or a decline of 6.3% YoY in constant currency, and gross profit margin declined 450 bps, principally due to expected lower software license renewals. Ex-L&S revenue grew 4.9% YoY, or 6.5% YoY on a constant currency basis and Ex-L&S gross margin expanded 560 bps YoY.

Double-digit pipeline expansion was driven by new logo opportunities, especially within Next-Gen Solutions, which include Modern Workplace, Digital Platforms & Applications, Specialized Services & Next-Gen Compute, and Micro-Market Solutions. Unisys Next-Gen Solutions pipeline increased 55% YoY and 25% QoQ.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate continued improvement in the performance of our Ex-L&S Solutions," said Unisys Chair and CEO Peter A. Altabef. "These solutions experienced solid growth and margin expansion during the period. Our growth was driven by continued demand for our Next-Gen Solutions. These offerings are leading to new opportunities with existing and prospective clients who are increasingly viewing Unisys as an innovative solutions partner in employee experience and digital transformation. Our portfolio of Next-Gen Solutions, engineering capabilities and technology ecosystem position us to help transform enterprises and organizations and drive business outcomes using the full potential of data and AI."

Summary of Second Quarter 2023 Results

Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures presented except for financial guidance since such a reconciliation is not practicable without unreasonable effort.

Revenue:

Gross Profit:

Operating Profit:

Net Income/Loss:

Adjusted EBITDA:

Earnings/Loss Per Share:

Cash Flow:

Pipeline, TCV and Backlog: Next-Gen Solutions pipeline increased 55% YoY and 25% QoQ

Primarily due to the timing of L&S renewals

Primarily due to lower new logo signings and the timing of renewals within the year

Primarily driven by contract renewal timing

Balance Sheet:

2Q23 Financial Highlights by Segment:

Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS):

Revenue:

Gross Margin:

Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I):

Revenue:

Gross Margin:

Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS):

Revenue:

Gross Margin:

2023 Financial Guidance

The company reiterates full-year 2023 revenue and profitability guidance. Constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in the range of (3%) to (7%) YoY, which assumes Ex-L&S revenue in the range of (1%) to +4% YoY. The company anticipates that non-GAAP operating profit margin will be in the range of 2% to 4% and adjusted EBITDA margin will be in the range of 9.5% to 11.5%.

(1) Constant currency – A significant amount of the company's revenue is derived from international operations. As a result, the company's revenue has been and will continue to be affected by changes in the U.S. dollar against major international currencies. The company refers to revenue growth rates in constant currency or on a constant currency basis so that the business results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates to facilitate comparisons of the company's business performance from one period to another. Constant currency is calculated by retranslating current and prior-period revenue at a consistent exchange rate rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

(2) Backlog – Represents future revenue associated with contracted work which has not yet been delivered or performed. Although the company believes this revenue will be recognized, it may, for commercial reasons, allow the orders to be canceled, with or without penalty.

(3) Pipeline – Represents qualified prospective sale opportunities for which bids have been submitted or vetted prospective sales opportunities which are being actively pursued. There is no assurance that the pipeline will translate into revenue.

(4) Annual Contract Value (ACV) – Represents the revenue expected to be recognized during the first 12 months following the signing of a contract.

(5) Total Contract Value (TCV) – Represents the estimated revenue related to contracts signed in the period without regard for cancellation terms. New business TCV represents TCV attributable to new scope for existing clients and new logo contracts.

(6) Book-to-bill – Represents total contract value booked divided by revenue in a given period.

(7) Next-Gen Solutions – Includes our Modern Workplace solutions within DWS, Digital Platforms and Applications (DP&A) solutions within CA&I, Specialized Services and Next-Gen Compute (SS&C) solutions within ECS, as well as Micro-Market solutions.

(8) Non-GAAP operating profit – This measure excludes pretax postretirement expense and pretax charges in connection with cost-reduction activities and other expenses.

(9) EBITDA & adjusted EBITDA – Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated by starting with net income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation common shareholders and adding or subtracting the following items: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense (net of interest income), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes postretirement expense and cost-reduction activities and other expenses, non-cash share-based expense, and other (income) expense adjustments.

(10) Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share – These measures excluded postretirement expense and charges in connection with cost-reduction activities and other expenses. The tax amounts related to these items for the calculation of non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share include the current and deferred tax expense and benefits recognized under GAAP for these items.

(11) Free cash flow – Represents cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

(12) Pre-pension free cash flow – Represents free cash flow before postretirement contributions

(13) Adjusted free cash flow – Represents free cash flow less cash used for postretirement funding and cost-reduction activities and other payments.

(14) Excluding License and Support (Ex-L&S) – These measures exclude revenue, gross profit and gross profit margin in connection with software license and support revenue within the company's ECS segment. The company provides these measures to allow investors to isolate the impact of software license renewals, which tend to be significant and impactful based on timing, and related support services in order to evaluate the company's business outside of these areas.

UNISYS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(Millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue















Services

$ 417.0

$ 400.3

$ 820.9

$ 792.4 Technology

59.8

114.7

172.3

169.3



476.8

515.0

993.2

961.7 Costs and expenses















Cost of revenue















Services

323.5

322.1

639.6

643.4 Technology

37.5

44.8

78.8

82.8



361.0

366.9

718.4

726.2 Selling, general and administrative

110.3

109.6

213.2

214.0 Research and development

5.4

4.8

11.6

11.3



476.7

481.3

943.2

951.5 Operating income

0.1

33.7

50.0

10.2 Interest expense

7.5

8.3

15.1

16.7 Other (expense), net

(16.7)

(21.9)

(213.6)

(42.9) (Loss) earnings before income taxes

(24.1)

3.5

(178.7)

(49.4) Provision for income taxes

15.4

20.3

35.3

24.4 Consolidated net loss

(39.5)

(16.8)

(214.0)

(73.8) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.5

0.3

1.4

0.6 Net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation

$ (40.0)

$ (17.1)

$ (215.4)

$ (74.4)

















Loss per share attributable to Unisys Corporation















Basic

$ (0.59)

$ (0.25)

$ (3.16)

$ (1.10) Diluted

$ (0.59)

$ (0.25)

$ (3.16)

$ (1.10)

UNISYS CORPORATION

SEGMENT RESULTS

(Unaudited)

(Millions)





Total

DWS

CA&I

ECS

Other Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



















Revenue

$ 476.8

$ 135.0

$ 132.6

$ 134.6

$ 74.6 Gross profit percent

24.3 %

13.6 %

16.9 %

54.1 %



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



















Revenue

$ 515.0

$ 127.2

$ 130.1

$ 185.8

$ 71.9 Gross profit percent

28.8 %

13.0 %

5.5 %

66.2 %









Total

DWS

CA&I

ECS

Other Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



















Revenue

$ 993.2

$ 266.0

$ 258.6

$ 322.8

$ 145.8 Gross profit percent

27.7 %

12.8 %

15.0 %

61.4 %



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



















Revenue

$ 961.7

$ 252.0

$ 259.2

$ 306.4

$ 144.1 Gross profit percent

24.5 %

12.9 %

5.4 %

60.6 %





UNISYS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Millions)



June 30, 2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 423.2

$ 391.8 Accounts receivable, net 377.2

402.5 Contract assets 16.5

28.9 Inventories 21.0

14.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112.6

92.3 Total current assets 950.5

930.4 Properties 406.6

410.8 Less-accumulated depreciation and amortization 332.9

334.9 Properties, net 73.7

75.9 Outsourcing assets, net 46.5

66.4 Marketable software, net 164.6

165.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38.6

42.5 Prepaid postretirement assets 120.9

119.5 Deferred income taxes 112.5

118.6 Goodwill 287.3

287.1 Intangible assets, net 47.5

52.4 Restricted cash 9.0

10.9 Assets held-for-sale 6.4

6.4 Other long-term assets 175.2

190.4 Total assets $ 2,032.7

$ 2,065.6 Total liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 14.5

$ 17.4 Accounts payable 150.4

160.8 Deferred revenue 219.8

200.7 Other accrued liabilities 256.3

271.6 Total current liabilities 641.0

650.5 Long-term debt 488.5

495.7 Long-term postretirement liabilities 683.0

714.6 Long-term deferred revenue 113.0

122.3 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24.8

29.7 Other long-term liabilities 33.1

31.0 Commitments and contingencies





Total Unisys Corporation stockholders' equity (deficit) 11.4

(14.7) Noncontrolling interests 37.9

36.5 Total equity 49.3

21.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,032.7

$ 2,065.6

UNISYS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Millions)





Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities







Consolidated net loss

$ (214.0)

$ (73.8) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:







Foreign currency (gains) losses

(0.5)

0.4 Non-cash interest expense

0.6

0.7 Employee stock compensation

8.9

10.3 Depreciation and amortization of properties

13.7

19.2 Depreciation and amortization of outsourcing assets

25.1

36.0 Amortization of marketable software

24.5

29.6 Amortization of intangible assets

4.9

5.3 Other non-cash operating activities

0.4

0.2 Loss on disposal of capital assets

0.1

0.6 Postretirement contributions

(31.1)

(25.1) Postretirement expense

203.8

22.7 Deferred income taxes, net

9.3

3.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of acquisitions:







Receivables, net and contract assets

71.0

22.7 Inventories

(5.7)

(5.4) Other assets

(16.1)

(9.3) Accounts payable and current liabilities

(37.6)

(108.2) Other liabilities

(2.0)

4.3 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

55.3

(66.7) Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from investments

1,485.4

1,668.0 Purchases of investments

(1,470.4)

(1,697.6) Investment in marketable software

(21.3)

(23.6) Capital additions of properties

(11.9)

(14.0) Capital additions of outsourcing assets

(4.9)

(6.5) Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired

—

(0.3) Other

(0.4)

(0.4) Net cash used for investing activities

(23.5)

(74.4) Cash flows from financing activities







Payments of long-term debt

(10.6)

(11.2) Other

(0.4)

(3.8) Net cash used for financing activities

(11.0)

(15.0) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8.7

(15.2) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

29.5

(171.3) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

402.7

560.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 432.2

$ 389.3

UNISYS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(Millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation

$ (40.0)

$ (17.1)

$ (215.4)

$ (74.4)



















Postretirement expense: pretax

10.6

12.5

203.8

22.7

tax

(0.2)

—

(0.4)

0.2

net of tax

10.8

12.5

204.2

22.5



















Cost reduction and other expenses: pretax

23.4

20.8

40.1

40.9

tax

0.3

—

0.3

0.1

net of tax

23.1

20.8

39.8

40.8

noncontrolling interest

—

—

—

—

net of noncontrolling interest

23.1

20.8

39.8

40.8



















Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Unisys

Corporation

$ (6.1)

$ 16.2

$ 28.6

$ (11.1)



















Weighted average shares (thousands)

68,289

67,694

68,116

67,541 Plus incremental shares from assumed conversion:















Employee stock plans

—

418

646

— Non-GAAP adjusted weighted average shares

68,289

68,112

68,762

67,541



















Diluted earnings (loss) per share















GAAP basis















GAAP net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation for diluted loss

per share

$ (40.0)

$ (17.1)

$ (215.4)

$ (74.4) Divided by weighted average shares

68,289

67,694

68,116

67,541 GAAP diluted loss per share

$ (0.59)

$ (0.25)

$ (3.16)

$ (1.10)



















Non-GAAP basis















Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Unisys Corporation

for diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (6.1)

$ 16.2

$ 28.6

$ (11.1) Divided by Non-GAAP adjusted weighted average shares 68,289

68,112

68,762

67,541 Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.09)

$ 0.24

$ 0.42

$ (0.16)

UNISYS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(Unaudited)

(Millions) FREE CASH FLOW







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash provided by (used for) operations

$ 42.5

$ (33.7)

$ 55.3

$ (66.7) Additions to marketable software

(11.0)

(12.5)

(21.3)

(23.6) Additions to properties

(4.6)

(8.8)

(11.9)

(14.0) Additions to outsourcing assets

(2.2)

(4.1)

(4.9)

(6.5) Free cash flow

24.7

(59.1)

17.2

(110.8) Postretirement funding

14.7

8.9

31.1

25.1 Pre-pension free cash flow

39.4

(50.2)

48.3

(85.7) Cost reduction and other payments, net

28.7

11.7

39.9

20.3 Adjusted free cash flow

$ 68.1

$ (38.5)

$ 88.2

$ (65.4)

UNISYS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(Unaudited)

(Millions)

EBITDA







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation

$ (40.0)

$ (17.1)

$ (215.4)

$ (74.4) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.5

0.3

1.4

0.6 Interest expense, net of interest income of $6.5, $3.4, $13.2 and $5.8,

respectively*

1.0

4.9

1.9

10.9 Provision for income taxes

15.4

20.3

35.3

24.4 Depreciation

17.4

26.5

38.8

55.2 Amortization

14.9

16.7

29.4

34.9 EBITDA

$ 9.2

$ 51.6

$ (108.6)

$ 51.6

















Postretirement expense

$ 10.6

$ 12.5

$ 203.8

$ 22.7 Cost reduction and other expenses**

21.0

17.9

35.3

32.9 Non-cash share based expense

4.1

3.5

8.7

10.0 Other expense, net adjustment***

5.4

4.9

9.3

7.4 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50.3

$ 90.4

$ 148.5

$ 124.6



















*Included in other (expense), net on the consolidated statements of income (loss) **Reduced for depreciation and amortization included above ***Other expense, net as reported on the consolidated statements of income (loss) less postretirement expense, interest income and

items included in cost reduction and other expenses





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 476.8

$ 515.0

$ 993.2

$ 961.7 Net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation as a percentage of revenue (8.4) %

(3.3) %

(21.7) %

(7.7) % Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Unisys Corporation as

a percentage of revenue (1.3) %

3.1 %

2.9 %

(1.2) % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 10.5 %

17.6 %

15.0 %

13.0 %

UNISYS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(Unaudited)

(Millions)

OPERATING PROFIT





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP operating profit

$ 0.1

$ 33.7

$ 50.0

$ 10.2 Cost reduction and other expenses*

15.8

12.3

25.7

21.2 Postretirement expense**

0.4

0.6

0.7

1.1 Non-GAAP operating profit

$ 16.3

$ 46.6

$ 76.4

$ 32.5

















Revenue

$ 476.8

$ 515.0

$ 993.2

$ 961.7

















GAAP operating profit percent

0.0 %

6.5 %

5.0 %

1.1 % Non-GAAP operating profit percent

3.4 %

9.0 %

7.7 %

3.4 %

















*Included in cost of revenue, selling, general and administrative and research and development on the consolidated statements

of income (loss) **Included in selling, general and administrative on the consolidated statements of income (loss)

EXCLUDING LICENSE AND SUPPORT (EX-L&S) REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP revenue

$ 476.8

$ 515.0

$ 993.2

$ 961.7 L&S revenue

80.8

137.6

217.7

211.0 Ex-L&S Non-GAAP revenue

$ 396.0

$ 377.4

$ 775.5

$ 750.7

















GAAP gross profit

$ 115.8

$ 148.1

$ 274.8

$ 235.5 L&S gross profit

52.4

108.8

158.9

156.2 Ex-L&S Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 63.4

$ 39.3

$ 115.9

$ 79.3

















GAAP gross profit percent

24.3 %

28.8 %

27.7 %

24.5 % Ex-L&S Non-GAAP gross profit percent

16.0 %

10.4 %

14.9 %

10.6 %

