NEW AMAZFIT BIP 5 GOES BIGGER AND SMARTER WITH AN EXTRA-LARGE SCREEN, 70+ DOWNLOADABLE APPS AND GAMES, AND MORE

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has today made the new Amazfit Bip 5 globally available. Encouraging users to "Go Bigger, Go Smarter", the Amazfit Bip 5 not only features the brand's biggest screen on a globally available product, but it's also the first member of the Amazfit Bip series to integrate the Zepp OS - which brings a wealth of feature advancements beyond what's typically found in an entry-level smartwatch.

What's New:

An ultra-large 1.91" high-resolution LCD touchscreen, and a wide selection of over 70 watch faces.

The Zepp OS 2.0 provides access to a rich ecosystem of 70+ apps, including 30+ mini games.

Bluetooth phone calls are supported, via the built-in microphone and speaker.

Smart daily life features such as the Amazon Alexa online voice assistant, Morning Updates, and more.

More intelligent health and fitness features, like 24-hour blood-oxygen monitoring, twice as many sports modes as the previous generation, auto-detection of seven sports movements, and the PeakBeats™ workout status algorithm.

Bigger on Screen-size & Personalization

Measuring an extra-large 1.91", the LCD touchscreen is the biggest on any Amazfit smartwatch that's currently available globally, and is made with glass which features a slight curve, for a more natural view when worn. Users can make the most out of this vibrant and high-resolution display by exploring a vast range of over 70 stylish watch faces, or even selecting the Portrait Watch Face option which switches between up to three of the user's uploaded pictures each time they wake up the display, for a truly personalized experience.

Smarter on Lifestyle Features

Along with the addition of the Amazon Alexa online voice assistant and support for Bluetooth calls, via the built-in microphone and speaker, the Amazfit Bip 5 provides users with access to more than 70 downloadable mini apps that provide an enjoyable approach to health, fitness and daily life. Included in this rich ecosystem are over 30 mini games, which enhance the interactivity of the Amazfit Bip 5 and provide a fun extra dimension to a smartwatch that's billed as the smartest Bip yet.

Advanced Health & Fitness Features Made Accessible

For the first time in the Amazfit Bip series, the combination of the health-centered Zepp OS 2.0 and advanced BioTracker™ PPG sensor found in the Amazfit Bip 5 allows users to monitor their blood-oxygen saturation 24 hours a day, along with heart rate and stress levels. The smartwatch can even be set to provide alerts for these three metrics if abnormal readings are detected throughout the day.

Intelligence is also the name of the game for the Amazfit Bip 5's sports features, with over 120 workout modes now available - compared to the 60+ of the previous generation. Users can set the watch to auto-detect seven sports movements, or even read out their sports data in real-time via the built-in speaker, for a smarter approach to exercise.

The Amazfit Bip 5 is just as smart post-workout as it is intra-workout, with the integration of Amazfit's PeakBeats™ algorithm - which presents specialized exercise data like VO₂ Max for easy viewing after workouts have ended - and the ability for users to share their sports data to fitness apps like adidas Running and Strava, via the Zepp App.

The Amazfit Bip 5 is now available at Amazfit stores, Amazon and AliExpress, with prices starting from $89.99 USD. Prices may vary depending on location.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com .

