Leading Global Growth Consultancy Momentum ITSMA Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments

LONDON, BOSTON, and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum ITSMA today announced the appointments of a new global Head of Research, Brad Bortner, to lead its research practices, and UK-based Chief Financial Officer, Dianne Buchanan.

To support its global client base, the strategic addition of Bortner and Buchanan reaffirms Momentum ITSMA's commitment to providing unmatched expertise and delivering exceptional value to its clients worldwide.

As the business landscape rapidly evolves and demands for solutions to grow strategic clients increase, Momentum ITSMA recognizes the critical importance of bolstering its leadership team with seasoned executives. These appointments mark a significant step forward in further enhancing its capabilities, offering clients unparalleled insights, and fortifying its position as a market leader in Account-Based Marketing and strategic client consulting.

With over 25 years of experience in custom research, Brad Bortner brings a wealth of expertise to his role as Head of Research. Having previously held high-impact research positions at Forrester Research, Iron Mountain, Cengage, and Verizon, Bortner has extensive knowledge in market research, benchmarking, and developing growth strategies.

Using market insights and a data-driven approach, Bortner will spearhead the development of new research services, empowering clients to make informed decisions and outpace competitors in the dynamic global marketplace.

"I am excited to lead the research team at Momentum ITSMA. Our commitment to leveraging data-driven insights to help clients succeed in highly competitive markets will enable us to continue to provide unparalleled market intelligence, empowering them to make informed decisions and achieve sustainable growth," said Bortner.

Alongside Bortner, Momentum ITSMA has appointed Dianne Buchanan as Chief Financial Officer. Buchanan has an impressive track record of financial planning, risk management, and strategic decision-making. With over 28 years of experience, Buchanan has held key roles at Coca-Cola HBC, J Sainsbury plc, and WPP plc. Her international business perspective and successful CFO experience in private equity-backed businesses further reinforce her ability to lead Momentum ITSMA towards continued success.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO and contribute to Momentum ITSMA's continued success," Buchanan says. "By implementing robust financial strategies and fostering a culture of financial discipline, we're poised to strengthen our position as a trusted global growth consultancy, delivering tangible value to our clients."

"These new appointments represent a significant milestone for Momentum ITSMA," said Alisha Lyndon, CEO. "With our expanded leadership team, we're better equipped than ever to meet the diverse needs of our clients worldwide. Together, we'll continue to drive innovation, deliver transformative solutions, and strengthen our position as a global growth consultancy leader."

Momentum ITSMA enables ambitious companies to achieve market-beating performance by winning, growing, and retaining the most valuable client relationships. Its research, consulting, and learning services help analyze the needs of clients, build go-to-market teams, and optimize strategic accounts to gain greater market share. Learn more about Momentum ITSMA at momentumitsma.com

