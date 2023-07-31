Liberty HealthShare at Assemblies of God General Council

CANTON, Ohio, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® is blessed to be an exhibitor at the Assemblies of God 60th General Council to be held July 31 through August 4 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ministers, church delegates and college presidents from across the country are expected to attend the Pentecostal Christian church's biennial gathering to worship, vote in legislative sessions and attend workshops.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to take part in the Assemblies of God General Council and be in fellowship with people of faith, sharing information about the biblical values of our ministry and how Liberty HealthShare might help them choose more-affordable healthcare options," said Pastor Wes Humble, Liberty HealthShare's executive director of Ministry, Community Relations and Events.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

