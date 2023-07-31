CompTIA reveals roadmap for Xpert Series product family

New expert-level certifications, learning products and training curricula planned for 2024

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the world's leading certifying body in information technology (IT), announced today it is developing a new series of expert-level certifications and learning products in data, cybersecurity and cloud networking.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

"Each certification exam will validate deep expertise in job roles recognized as being at the expert level."

The CompTIA Xpert Series certifications are scheduled for release throughout 2024. The certifications are intended for IT professionals with multiple years of work experience who are interested in validating their expert-level knowledge of business-critical technologies.

"Each certification exam will validate deep expertise in job roles recognized as being at the expert level," said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer, CompTIA. "Beyond validating technical skills, IT pros who earn a CompTIA Xpert Series certification will have demonstrated their ability to understand, implement and articulate advanced technology solutions in any business environment."

The CompTIA Xpert Series will debut with three certifications.

CompTIA DataX, an advanced-level data science credential.

CompTIA CloudNetX, intended for advanced network and systems architects who design and manage complex, hybrid IT infrastructures.

CompTIA SecurityX, the next iteration of the current CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), aimed at security architects, senior security engineers and others responsible for an organization's cybersecurity readiness.

"The first set of Xpert Series certifications will establish a foundation for a broader expansion into expert-level credentials and learning," Reilly said. "This may include additional CompTIA certifications, CompTIA training for credentials issued by other organizations or training on expert-level skills that may not be associated with a specific certification."

Two IT professionals who are participating in the certification development process as subject matter experts believe the CompTIA Xpert Series will be welcomed by the IT community, especially among mid-level and advanced level professionals.

"The Xpert Series exams are a great addition to CompTIA's portfolio," said Alex Cher, who has worked in IT and cybersecurity since 2006. "CompTIA has an advanced-level certification in cybersecurity, so it makes sense to create similar, advanced exams for infrastructure and other certification categories. The Xpert Series will perfectly fill that void."

"Ongoing career professional development by gaining new skills and experiences is vital to anyone working in IT," said Riaz Khimji, who heads the IT Support Staff Services and Business Relationship Management Collegiate IT, at the University of Oxford. "Individuals can be even more successful in their current role and gain further knowledge in other areas of interest as they progress in their careers. Certifications such as those offered by CompTIA allow them to validate their newly acquired skills."

CompTIA is also developing learning resources and training curricula aligned with the Xpert Series certifications. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/certifications/xpert-series.

