Registration Opens for 16th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW)

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for SIEW 2023. Organised by the Energy Market Authority of Singapore (EMA), the 16th SIEW will feature energy ministers and industry captains who will share their perspectives on this year's theme, "Energy Transition Towards a Net Zero World". SIEW 2023 will take place at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from 23-27 October 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Global Energy Thought Leaders

2. Prominent industry leaders attending SIEW include:

Governments and International Organisations

H.E. Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla , Secretary of Energy, Republic of the Philippines

Dr Akihiko Yokoyama , Chairman, Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission ( Japan )

Eric Pang , Director, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Hong Kong SAR

Dr Fatih Birol , Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Dr Marit Brommer , Executive Director, International Geothermal Association

Francesco La Camera , Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency

Mikhail Chudakov , Deputy Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency

Dr Angela Wilkinson , Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, World Energy Council

Industry

Audra Low , Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Clifford Capital Pte Ltd

Eric Arnold , Executive Chairman, Global Energy Storage

Toshiro Kudama, Chief Executive Officer, JERA Asia Pte. Ltd.

Laura Ashton , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Low Carbon Advisors

Takao Tsukui , Executive Vice President, International Sales and Marketing, Mitsubishi Power

Shivkumar Kalyanaraman , Chief Technology Officer Energy Industry, Asia , Microsoft Asia Pacific

Roberto Lorato , Director and Chief Executive Officer, PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk

Dannif Danusaputro, Chief Executive Officer, PT Pertamina Power Indonesia

Paula Conboy , Board Member of PJM Interconnection and Senior Counsel, Sussex Strategy Group

Martin Houston , Vice Chairman, Tellurian Inc

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temasek Holdings

David Gray CBE , Non-Executive Director, Tokamak Energy

Events

3. SIEW's anchor events organised by EMA include:

I. SIEW Summit: This high-level event will feature topics such as:

II. Singapore-IEA Forum: The Forum will focus on the decarbonisation efforts in Southeast Asia towards Net Zero, and the policy levers required for a sustainable future.

III. 3rd Singapore-IRENA High-Level Forum: The Forum will address the topics of "Pathways for Regional Interconnectivity" and "Scaling up Investment to accelerate Energy Transition".

IV. SIEW Energy Insights, SIEW TechTable and SIEW Thinktank Roundtables: These events will facilitate knowledge exchange and discussions on emerging trends and innovations driving the region's energy transition. New Roundtable hosts include China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute and Singapore Green Building Council.

V. SIEW Energy Showcase: A showcase of the latest industry trends, clean energy solutions, and sustainable practices driving Singapore's and Asia's net zero transition.

4. SIEW 2023 welcomes returning industry events:

I. Asia Clean Energy Summit : Summit will discuss topics including Solar and Energy Storage, Electric Mobility and Energy Efficiency for the low-carbon transition.

II. Asian Downstream Summit & Asian Refining Technology Conference: Explore topics such as carbon capture, utilisation & storage, green financing, and cybersecurity.

III. Asia Hydrogen and LNG Markets Conference: Topics include liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade flows and the viability of a hydrogen-powered economy.

IV. Future of the Grid: Topics range from interconnectivity to renewables integration and grid modernisation.

5. Register at https://www.siew.gov.sg/register/ to enjoy early bird rates.

About SIEW

SIEW is an official trademarked event by the EMA. It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Energy Market Authority