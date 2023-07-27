Allied Telesis Launches New Series of Ruggedized Industrial Ethernet Switches with PoE++ for Power Hungry Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif. , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a global leader in connectivity solutions and intelligent networking tools, is pleased to introduce the IE220 Series of industrial-grade switches – ruggedized for enduring performance in harsh environments, such as those found in OT networks and outdoor installations. These switches are hardened to withstand difficult environmental conditions, such as electromagnetic noise, wide-ranging temperatures, high humidity, and vibration.

ATI logo (PRNewswire)

The IE220 Series is designed for many vertical markets and related applications, such as:

Building automation : Facility management including security and access control, fire protection, energy management, heating/ventilation/air-conditioning, and lighting control.

Smart cities : Public space and urban infrastructure that provides safety and security, parking management, environmental metering, lighting, and information kiosks.

Roadway transportation: Adaptive traffic control, telematics, and preventive maintenance.

High capacity

IE220 Series switches deliver high-performance Gigabit connectivity to IIoT devices without compromising performance or throughput, thanks to dual 10 Gigabit fibre uplinks and PoE++ Gigabit interfaces.

High power

The PoE++ Gigabit interfaces offer up to 95W per port. Along with a generous power budget, this makes the IE220 Series the ideal companion for surveillance cameras, monitors, point of sale, access systems, PoE lighting and other devices that require over 30W to operate.

"The Industrial Ethernet market is a key area for Allied Telesis, and with the IE220 Series, we are adding a key component to provide a wide and flexible solution for any harsh environment installation" said Rahul Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Allied Telesis. "There are many PoE++ devices in IIoT networks, and the IE220 Series will provide all the power they require."

High reliability

The IE220 Series guarantee efficient, reliable, and safe operation in building automation, retail, intelligent transportation, and smart city networks. They provide surge immunity for outdoor installations and are UL 2043 certified for use in plenums, ducts, and other spaces used for environmental air.

Allied Telesis adopts extreme quality control policies to ensure that our products do not reduce business productivity or endanger civilian health and safety. The IE220 Series passed rigorous environmental stress testing basing on IEC 60068-2 standards and has been validated to operate at a wide temperature range (-40°C to 75°C).

MRP, EPSRing™, and G.8032 ERPS enable high-availability ring network architectures, while redundant DC power input adds another degree of reliability.

High ease-of-use

The IE220 Series emphasizes OT/IT collaboration, supporting AlliedWare Plus, Allied Telesis' flagship operating system. "Customers can take advantage of our time-saving network automation and other advanced technologies that are normally only seen in enterprise products," said Luca Sinigaglia, Industrial Ethernet Product Line Manager at Allied Telesis. "These switches offer the best of both worlds, and we expect them to be in high demand by a wide range of customers."

There are two models in the IE220 Series: the IE220-6GHX, which has 4 PoE++ Gigabit Copper ports and 2 SFP+ 10Gbe uplinks, and the IE220-10GHX, which has 8 PoE++ Gigabit Copper ports and 2 SFP+ 10Gbe uplinks. Both models are available to order now and will start shipping from the end of July 2023.

For more information, please visit AlliedTelesis.com

About Allied Telesis

For over 30 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. In a world moving toward Smart Cities and the Internet of Things, networks must evolve rapidly to meet new challenges. Allied Telesis award-winning smart technologies, products, and services deliver efficient and secure solutions for people, organizations, and "things," ensuring that our customers enjoy increased value and lower operating costs.

We are committed to providing our customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Our manufacturing conforms to ISO 9001 standards and our facilities adhere to the strict ISO 14001 standard to ensure a healthier planet.

