Six Laureates to be in Taiwan for the 5th Tang Prize Week Beginning August 1

TAIPEI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biennial Tang Prize Award Ceremony will be held for the 5th time at 14:30 (GMT+8) on August 1 (Tue.) in Taipei, with livestreaming also available to allow global audiences to participate in real time. Six 2022 laureates, Jeffrey Sachs for Sustainable Development, Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman, and Pieter Cullis for Biopharmaceutical Science, Jessica Rawson for Sinology, and Cheryl Saunders for Rule of Law, will travel to Taiwan to attend the ceremony and other Tang Prize Week events in person.

CEO of the Tang Prize Foundation Dr. Jenn-Chuan Chern pointed out that all six laureates are renowned scholars who have made notable contributions to the world. Professor Sachs served as Special Advisor to three UN Secretaries-General and played a key role in setting the Sustainable Development Goals and in negotiating the Paris Agreement. Drs. Kariko, Weissman and Cullis successfully developed mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that have helped save millions of lives. Professor Rawson's career at the Department of Oriental Antiquities of the British Museum spanned nearly thirty years. With an intimate knowledge of Chinese artifacts, she gave voice to muted objects and provided evidence of the mutual influence between the material culture of the East and the West. A pioneer in comparative constitutional studies, Professor Saunders has made a substantive contribution to constitution-building especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Another important event, the Tang Prize Laureate's Lecture series, is scheduled for August 2 (Wed.), from 9:30 (GMT+8) to 17:20 (GMT+8). Anyone interested in this 8-hour academic festival can watch online at https://youtube.com/live/Yi_iKuotozk

Tang Prize Laureate's Lecture Series:

Time (GMT+8) Laureate Topic 09:30-10:30 Sustainable Development: Jeffrey Sachs Dialogue and Sustainable Development 11:00-12:00 Sinology: Jessica Rawson Bronze Banqueting Vessels and Golden Belts in the Landscape of Ancient China and of today 13:30-14:30 Rule of Law: Cheryl Saunders The Grand Puzzle of Comparative Constitutional Law 15:00-17:20 Biopharmaceutical Science: 1. Katalin Kariko 2. Drew Weissman 3. Pieter Cullis 1. Developing mRNA for Therapy 2. Nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP Therapeutics 3. Design of Lipid Nanoparticles That Enable Gene Therapies

