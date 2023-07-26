ROBERN® UNVEILS AUTO DEFOGGER AND NIGHT LIGHT UPGRADES TO ITS M SERIES RESERVE MEDICINE CABINET COLLECTION

BRISTOL, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robern has unveiled an Auto Defogger and Night Light to complement its successful M Series Reserve medicine cabinet series. The M Series Reserve Collection has long been appreciated by the A&D community and consumers for its unparalleled functionality, organizational features, innovative technology, and wide range of sizes and configurations. The designs provide unsurpassed flexibility and the ability to custom fit virtually any interior commercial or residential space application.

Robern: M Series Reserve medicine cabinet (PRNewswire)

The Auto Defogger provides 'hands free,' patented smart technology that can automatically turn on the defogger and senses when to defog without user interaction. The Night Light has an overall span that carries across the bottom length of the entire medicine cabinet door. Providing soft lighting and an intimate, surrounding glow within the room, the Night Light also helps to navigate spaces easily without turning on additional lighting or can be activated by a wall switch. The Night Light is programmable to automatically turn on every twelve hours or can be set at preferred start and stop times according to lifestyle.

Minimalist in approach, with a host of options to personalize storage needs, the M Series Reserve Collection offers a three-mirror design for the perfect, 360-styling experience, and a 30" two-door medicine cabinet design. The Auto Defogger and Night Light will accommodate any M Series cabinets that range in sizes from 16", 20", 24", and 30" in width by 30", 36", 40", and 48" in height. The cabinets have a 4" and 6" depth and can be wall-mounted, semi-recessed, or recessed and opened by an interactive, finger-push mechanism that smartly releases the door with ease or can be fitted with a stainless-steel handle as an optional upgrade.

All M Series Reserve medicine cabinet models are constructed and hand-assembled at the Robern Bristol, Penn. manufacturing facility from high quality, rust-free anodized aluminum and glass to resist moisture for long-lasting performance. Equipped with slow-close, Blum hinges, the M Series Reserve medicine cabinets are also fitted with Robern quiet-close Safeseal gaskets to protect the interiors from dust and moisture. The cabinet's cantilever shelving can be easily moved in small increments by a Robern-designed grid of almost imperceptible adjustment holes to accommodate incidentals of virtually any height. The M Series Reserve designs also have a magnetic storage strip to keep metal grooming tools neatly arranged and within easy reach and a convenient storage tray to organize smaller items.

Beyond the M Series Reserve standard features and benefits, Robern also offers additional functionality and storage through its Robern Electric and Robern Electric+ Upgrade packages. Both bundles include two USB charging ports and an electric outlet; soft, backlit interior lighting; a convenient sliding magnification mirror; a wire organizer to eliminate cord clutter; and two coordinating storage bins to house smaller items. The Robern Electric+ Upgrade expands the assortment with the new Auto Defogger and the Night Light.

The M Series Reserve can be equipped with the some of the impressive Robern add-on accessories to enhance overall wellness:

IQ Digital Lock Box : Ensure your home is a safe haven with Robern interior-mounted or freestanding IQ Digital Lock Box: the smart, secure, and precautionary way to store prescription medications, valuables, and personal items. Seamlessly integrate the Lock Box in your existing Robern medicine cabinet to protect your most sensitive items. Featuring three methods of secure entry, as well as remote monitoring on your smartphone, this smart Lock Box offers total control, total safety, total peace of mind.

Glass Bins : These versatile, reusable frosted glass bins are available in small, medium, and large sizes, are non-toxic, 100 percent recyclable, and perfectly scaled to fit the interior cabinet shelves for a clean and uncluttered environment.

About ROBERN

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

CONTACT:

Robin L. Richter

Kohler Co. Public Relations

+ (920) 457-4441, x. 72340

robin.richter@kohler.com

