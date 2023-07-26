DOMINO Publishing Company partners with SUISA Digital Licensing in a Europe-wide deal administered by Mint

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUISA Digital Licensing and Domino Publishing Company have partnered with a digital licensing deal for the Domino Publishing catalogue in Europe. On behalf of Domino Publishing, SUISA Digital will negotiate agreements with online service providers in the markets throughout the continent.

This partnership will be administered by Mint Digital Services, an alliance between Swiss authors' rights society SUISA and the American music rights organization SESAC. Mint administers licenses for online services in over 200 territories with state-of-the-art technology.

Domino Publishing Company was launched in 2005 and is fiercely independent. With offices in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles, Domino is currently the worldwide publisher or administrator of 50,000 works across a diverse roster including Wet Leg, Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief), Devonte Hynes (Blood Orange), Bob Moses, Steven Severin (Siouxsie and the Banshees), Dice Raw (The Roots), The Kills, Animal Collective, Jon Hopkins, Mica Levi, The Coral, The Jesus and Mary Chain, the Arthur Russell catalogue and even the Poet Laureate to King Charles III; Simon Armitage. As well as international evergreen hits by The Human League ("Don't You Want Me"), Rascal Flatts ("My Wish"), Paul Hardcastle ("Nineteen"), and Nirvana ("Molly's Lips").

Paul Lambden, Director, Domino Publishing Company: "Mint impressed us with their detailed knowledge, technology and infrastructure. They share our obsession with and care of data that will enable our writers to earn more digital income across Europe than ever before."

Vincent Salvadé, Member of the Board, at SUISA Digital Licensing: "At SUISA and Mint we strive every day to provide our partners with state-of-the-art technology solutions and with a personalized customer experience and we are thrilled to welcome Domino Publishing Company, one of the most exciting independent publishers, to our family."

Alexander Wolf, Member of the Board, at Mint: "We at Mint are happy to offer our services to Domino Publishing and we are looking forward to a successful collaboration."

For Media enquiries:

Naomi Moran

T +41 44 559 10 01

E-Mail: nmoran@mintservices.com

About SUISA Digital Licensing

The music licensing organisation SUISA Digital Licensing (SUISA Digital for short) is a subsidiary of SUISA, the cooperative society for authors and publishers of music in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. SUISA Digital, having its registered office in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, represents the online rights to musical works by composers, lyricists and publishers from 15 copyright societies and several publishers worldwide. SUISA Digital licenses internet platforms worldwide and has contracts with over 80 online service providers, amongst others Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, or Meta (formerly Facebook). www.suisa.ch

About Mint Digital Services

Mint Digital Services is the alliance between the only U.S. Music Rights Organization (MRO), SESAC and the Swiss collective management organization, SUISA. Mint is one of the leading administrators for licenses to use musical compositions in online music services on behalf of publishers, Collective-Management Organizations (CMOs) or Independent Management Entities (IMEs).

View original content:

SOURCE SESAC Music Group