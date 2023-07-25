New Net Zero Carbon Building Professional Designation Released

Designation course that empowers designers, builders, and building industry supply partners to make choices that reduce the overall carbon footprint of new homes.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) Academy has released a new training course for those interested in pursuing a Net Zero Carbon Building Professional Designation.

This designation will cover the compelling trends in codes, standards, and voluntary programs that will drive interest and future requirements for accounting of both the operational and embodied carbon of the materials and processes used in building new homes.

Participants will learn the essentials of the latest carbon accounting tools and how they can be used to help design homes by selecting materials and methods that optimize the carbon implications of the building over the next 20 to 30 years.

Case studies will be reviewed for different climate zones and house styles to demonstrate the impact that cost-effective and low-carbon decisions can have. These lessons could also be applied to major renovation projects as well.

The importance behind achieving net zero is obvious. According to the United Nations intergovernmental panel on climate change's 2018 report, the built environment accounts for 40% of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and to stay within 1.5°C warming GHGs need to be cut 45% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels, and reach net zero emissions by 2050. Without decisive action, building materials used in new construction in cities across the globe will generate 100 gigatons of embodied carbon by 2050.

The objective of this designation is to empower designers, builders, and building industry supply partners, to make practical and low-cost choices that reduce the overall carbon footprint of new home construction.

